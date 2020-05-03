2013-2028 Report on Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
The global Pharmaceutical Logistics market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pharmaceutical Logistics from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market.
Leading players of Pharmaceutical Logistics including:
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Marken
Air Canada Cargo
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Bio Pharma
Chemical Pharma
Specially Pharma
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
