2013-2028 Report on Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
The global Sodium Sulfate market was valued at $3230 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $3450 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sodium Sulfate from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Sodium Sulfate market.
Leading players of Sodium Sulfate including:
NaFine Chemical Industry Group
Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical
Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial
Huaian Salt Chemical
Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate
Grupo Industrial Crimidesa
MINERA DE SANTA MARTA
Alkim Alkali
Lenzing Group
S.A. SULQUISA
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals
Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group
Perstorp
Cordenka
Adisseo
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Byproduct Sodium Sulfate
Natural Product Sodium Sulfate
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
Glass Industry
Cellulose and Paper Industry
Textile and Leather Industry
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
