2013-2028 Report on Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Sodium Sulfate market was valued at $3230 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $3450 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sodium Sulfate from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Sodium Sulfate market.

Leading players of Sodium Sulfate including:

NaFine Chemical Industry Group

Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical

Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial

Huaian Salt Chemical

Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

Alkim Alkali

Lenzing Group

S.A. SULQUISA

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals

Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group

Perstorp

Cordenka

Adisseo

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Byproduct Sodium Sulfate

Natural Product Sodium Sulfate

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry

Glass Industry

Cellulose and Paper Industry

Textile and Leather Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

