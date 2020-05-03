2013-2028 Report on Global Traffic Marking Paints Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Traffic Marking Paints market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Traffic Marking Paints from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Traffic Marking Paints market.

Leading players of Traffic Marking Paints including:

TATU

Nippon Paint

KICTEC

Zhejiang Brother

3M

Asian Paints PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

DAE HWA PAINT MFG

Hempel

Ennis Flint

Luteng Tuliao

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Rainbow Brand

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Automark

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

