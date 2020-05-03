2019 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Growth, Trends up to: 2024

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market 2019-2024

This report studies the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software, Computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), also known as computerized maintenance management information system (CMMIS), is a software package that maintains a computer database of information about an organization’s maintenance operations. This information is intended to help maintenance workers do their jobs more effectively (for example, determining which machines require maintenance and which storerooms contain the spare parts they need) and to help management make informed decisions (for example, calculating the cost of machine breakdown repair versus preventive maintenance for each machine, possibly leading to better allocation of resources). CMMS data may also be used to verify regulatory compliance. To properly control the maintenance of a facility, information is required to analyze what is occurring. Manually this requires a tremendous amount of effort and time. A CMMS also allows for record keeping, to track completed and assigned tasks in a timely and cost-effective manner. In recognition of this, companies have started using CMMS extensively to better control and organize maintenance management. The different steps of implementing a CMMS plan have been described in the diagram.

Scope of the Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Report

This report studies the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to QYR market research, The Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market size was 787.2 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1514 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.79% from 2018 to 2025. Factors like an efficient accomplishment of maintenance practices, time-saving services, and low cost are majorly driving the market of computerized maintenance management system. Also, facilities provided by computerized maintenance management systems like scheduling tasks, tracking work orders, external work requests, managing inventory and audit, and certification are elevating the market.

The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market for is highly competitive and fragmented. There are many enterprises entering this business. IBM, Siveco, Dude Solutions, DPSI, ServiceChannel and eMaint are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Fiix, UpKeep, IFS, Maintenance Connection, Hippo, Real Asset Management, Sierra, MCS Solutions, MPulse, MVP Plant, ManagerPlus and some others. The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market is valued at 720 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1260 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Segment by Manufacturers

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

FasTrak

FMX

Sierra

Orion IXL Bhd

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Segment by Type

Cloud Based CMMS Software

On-Premises CMMS Software

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

