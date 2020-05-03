2019 Global HEPES Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

Global HEPES Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global HEPES Market 2019-2024

HEPES (N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)piperazine-N’-2-ethanesulfonic Acid)) is a zwitterionic organic chemical buffering agent. HEPES is widely used in cell culture, molecular biology and biochemical researches, largely because it is better at maintaining physiological pH.

Scope of the Global HEPES Market Report

This report focuses on the HEPES in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Compared to 2015, global HEPES market managed to increase revenue by 1.83 percent to 0.791 million USD in 2016. Overall, the HEPES market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

In the next few years, we predict that the price will show a decline trend. And the Cell Culture application is the biggest application, the HEPES is mainly used in the Cell Culture application. In 2016, the Cell Culture application occupied about 81.19%.

Merck KGaA is the biggest supplier in the global HEPES market. In 2016, Merck KGaA occupied about 29.45% of the global production.

The worldwide market for HEPES is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global HEPES Market Segment by Manufacturers

Merck KGaA

Formedium

Amresco

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Caisson

Lonza

Ge Healthcare

Biological Industries

Cayman Chemical

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

Tocris Bioscience

BioSpectra

Avantor

VWR International

Corning

Irvine

Global HEPES Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global HEPES Market Segment by Type

Crystalline Powder

Buffering Agent

Global HEPES Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cell Culture

Protein Extraction

Others

