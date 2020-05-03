2019 Global Sodium Silicate Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Sodium Silicate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Sodium Silicate Market 2019-2024

Sodium silicate is the generic name for a series of compounds derived from soluble sodium silicate glasses. They are water solutions of sodium oxide (Na2O) and silicon dioxide (SiO2) combined in various ratios, varying the proportions of SiO2 to Na2O and the solids content results in solutions with differing properties that have many diversified industrial applications.

Scope of the Global Sodium Silicate Market Report

This report focuses on the Sodium Silicate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China is the dominate producer of Sodium Silicate , the production was 2741 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 45.71% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 23.89%. And China still expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

At present, USA and EU industrial developed countries the Sodium Silicate industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But these companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Sodium Silicate production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

The worldwide market for Sodium Silicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Sodium Silicate Market Segment by Manufacturers

PQ Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Tokuyama

PPG Industries

Nippon Chemical

Huber

Albemarle

Global Sodium Silicate Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sodium Silicate Market Segment by Type

Sodium Metasilicate

Sodium Silicate

Global Sodium Silicate Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surface Coatings

Adhesive

Detergent

Others

