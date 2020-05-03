2019 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Synthetic Leather Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Synthetic Leather Market 2019-2024

Synthetic Leather is manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

Synthetic Leather was first produced near the turn of the century. The insufficient supplies and high cost of genuine leather brought about the demand for Synthetic Leather. Synthetic Leather has gradually replaced genuine leather in many fields. Over the past few decades, the demand for high quality Synthetic Leather has increased tremendously.

Though there are a number of materials used to produce Synthetic Leather, PU and PVC remain the most commonly used choices in market. Normal PU is more flexible and has a much higher tensile, tearing and bursting strength. Furthermore, whereas PVC Synthetic Leather can only be used to make items with a low stress tolerance, Normal PU can be used to make a wide variety of products which must be made from strong materials with a high stress tolerance such as boots, shoes bags, luggage, belts, gloves, and upholstery for furniture and car seats.

Scope of the Global Synthetic Leather Market Report

This report focuses on the Synthetic Leather in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Synthetic Leather industry mainly concentrates in China. The global leading players in this market are Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafon Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Leather is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Synthetic Leather Market Segment by Manufacturers

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafon Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Global Synthetic Leather Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Synthetic Leather Market Segment by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological Function PU

Global Synthetic Leather Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sport Shoes

Bags

Furniture

Car Interiors

Sports Goods

Some of the Points cover in Global Synthetic Leather Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Synthetic Leather Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic Leather Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Synthetic Leather Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Synthetic Leather Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Synthetic Leather Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Synthetic Leather Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Synthetic Leather Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

