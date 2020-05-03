Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting.

A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Lighting control systems are employed to maximize the energy savings from the lighting system, satisfy building codes, or comply with green building and energy conservation programs.

The term wireless smart lighting controls is typically used to indicate stand-alone control of the lighting within a space. This may include occupancy sensors, time clocks, and photocells that are hard-wired to control fixed groups of lights independently, and connected to the terminals with wireless standard protocols (Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth and etc.).

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry, and the fierce competitive leads to lower price and gross margin.

As for regions in 2014, Europe is the biggest consumption area. As for downstream applications, Outdoor is the largest application area, accounting for 35% of all demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Smart Lighting Controls business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Lighting

PHILIPS

TVILIGHT

Osram

Lutron

Telematics

Control4

Echelon

DimOnOff

Venture Lighting

Cimcon

Petra Systems

Honeywell

Murata

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Huagong Lighting

Zengge

This study considers the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Zigbee

Wifi

Bluetooth

Z-Wave

Enocean

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Industrial

TOC Points Includes:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Players

4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….Continued

