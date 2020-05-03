Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Analysis By Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Aluminum curtain wall is a modular frame assembly arranged side-by-side and top-to-bottom interlocked relation. It has improved four corner joint construction providing more than adequate weather tightness. Alignment is provided for structurally connecting lower head rails in axially aligned relation. Aluminum curtain wall contains filler strip and lap strip that cooperate with the alignment to seal a gap and space presented between adjacent interlocked head and sill rails, thereby providing wearthertight four corner joint. Curtain walls consist of panels made up of different materials such as glass and metal. Metal curtain walls with aluminum panels are called aluminum curtain walls. The global aluminum curtain wall market can be segmented based on type of product and application. There are three types of aluminum curtain walls available in the market: stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized aluminum curtain walls. These are used in residential and commercial sectors.

Unitized aluminum curtain wall consists of a unitized panel assembled by various components of curtain wall including sheet and supporting frame. It is fixed on the main structure by embedded connective system. Unitized aluminum curtain wall can be fixed to the main structure during construction. This helps in reducing the timeframe for building construction. Unitized panels are connected using the inlaying method, as this method provides good absorbing capacity for temperature deformation, seismic deformation, storey displacement, etc. The inlaying method also helps provide accurate installation and positioning of unitized aluminum curtain wall. Another method used to connect the unitized aluminum curtain wall is the structural sealing method, wherein a sealant strip is used to seal the panels. The sealant strip not only connects the unitized aluminum walls, but also decreases the impact of pollution on the surface of the curtain wall.

Semi-unitized aluminum curtain walls possess combined properties of stick curtain wall and unitized curtain wall. Semi-unitized aluminum wall provides higher degree of accuracy, quality installation, and repair and maintenance. Panels of semi-unitized aluminum curtain wall are connected using the dry structural sealing method, which makes use of a sealant strip. Semi-unitized aluminum curtains are more appealing with low pollution effects. Stick aluminum curtain walls are frame-supporting products that require individual framing components while installation on site to form supporting grid. They consist of embedded bracket systems, support frame systems, and sheet systems. The components are separated by non-metallic washer to avoid contact with each other. Some aluminum curtain walls have additional properties such as water proofing and draining system. The unitized segment dominated the global market in 2016 due to the enhanced quality control, efficient air & water infiltration performance, and minimum installation time.

Aluminum curtain walls are used in commercial and residential construction. The commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR, owing to the rise in demand for high-end entertainment, recreational, and shopping complexes. Driving factor for the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market is increase in protection of exterior walls of buildings. Developed regions governed by regulations on green buildings are leaning toward aluminum curtain walls. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace owing to the rise in demand for commercial spaces for offices and recreation centers, and growth in disposable income in the region.

Key players operating in the global aluminum curtain wall market include Shenyang Yuanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd, Wausau Window and Wall Systems, Simplex Curtain Walls LLC, ROCKWOOL, and Glasscon GmbH.