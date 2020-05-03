Best Analytical Report of Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market with Top Key companies BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical
Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market By Product (Piston Type Infusion Pumps, Creeping Type Infusion Pumps), Application (Cancer Treatment, Spasticity, Analgesia, Diabetes Mellitus, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
The global implantable infusion pumps market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12579.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19854.57 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in animal adoption, increase in occurrence of injuries and diseases in animals, and the technological advancements.
Major Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the implantable infusion pumps market are BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION, Moog Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, O&M Halyard or its affiliates., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Micrel Medical, Insulet Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
- By Product
- Piston Type Infusion Pumps
- Creeping Type Infusion Pumps
- By Application
- Cancer Treatment
- Cancer Pain
- Noncancerous Pain
- Mixed Sarcoma
- Skin Cancers
- Gastric Cancer
- Spasticity
- Analgesia
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Others
- Cancer Treatment
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
