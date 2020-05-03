Body Worn Antenna Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Body Worn Antenna Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Body worn antennas are worn on the body and connected to a radio or transceiver device, where the antenna is specifically designed and tuned for optimum performance on the body during warfare.

North America dominated the body worn antenna market in 2017, due to the increased application of body worn antenna in the military, law enforcement, security operations. The region leads the market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements of body worn antenna. The US generates a very high demand for body worn antenna used for surveillance purposes.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

BAE Systems

Cobham

Thales Group

Harris

Northrop Grumman

Panorama Antennas

Rohde and Schwarz

Antenna Products

Southwest Antennas

Alaris Antennas

Segment by Type

Monopole Antenna

Dipole Antenna

Others

Segment by Application

Surveillance

Communication

Satcom

Others

