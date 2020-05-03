Bridge Expansion Joints Market Size, Status, Demand, Growth and Overview Outlook 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications. Bridge Expansion Joints Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Bridge expansion joints, also known as movement joints, are the components in bridges that allow the bridge to expand and contract with respect to temperature changes. They also allow continuous traffic between structures while accommodating shrinkage, temperature variation and movement on steel, composite and reinforced & prestressed concrete structures. Bridge expansion joints can be categorized into open joints and closed joints.

Amongst all the applications analyzed in the global bridge expansion joints market study, the roadway bridges segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives to develop smart cities, coupled with growing investments in transportation and infrastructure development in the region, are expected to drive the growth in demand for bridge expansion joints. The construction industry still accounts for a major share of China’s GDP. China alone is building over one-fourth of all the infrastructure worldwide and thus, consumes and produces a major share of construction materials and components globally. This will further surge the demand for bridge expansion joints over the forecast period.

The Following Key Manufacturers In The Bridge Expansion Joints Market:

Trelleborg, Canam Group, Ekspan, Freyssinet, Granor Rubber & Engineering, Gumba, KantaFlex (India), Mageba SA, Metal Engineering & Treatment, Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber, RJ Watson, Tensacciai, Maurer SE, Watson Bowman Acme.

Bridge Expansion Joints Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Open Joints

Closed Joints

other

Bridge Expansion Joints Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Roadway Bridges

Railway Bridges

Other

Regional outlook: – The regions covered in the reports of the Light Dependent Resistors market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

