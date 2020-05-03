Cassava Starch Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cassava Starch Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cassava starch is produced primarily from the wet milling of fresh cassava roots and it is also produced from dry cassava chips. Starch is the major component of cassava which is present in large amounts which have 25% of starch content that is obtained from mature and good quality cassava roots. Around 60% of cassava starch is obtained from the dry cassava chips and around 10% of dry pulp is also available from the 100 kg of cassava roots. Cassava starch has many beneficial properties which include paste clarity, high viscosity, and freeze-thaw stability which is generally needed for industrial purposes. Cassava starch is non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient. Cassava starch is gluten-free which is highly preferred by consumers that are gluten intolerant. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch. Cassava starch is mainly used in sweetened as well as in unsweetened bakery products. Cassava starch is majorly used in the manufacturing of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in various Latin American countries. Cassava starch is mostly preferred in various bakery products and confectioneries than any other starches.

Growing demand for cassava starch as a stabilizing and binding gent in various food products is a major factor driving the global cassava starch market worldwide. Manufacturers are offering innovative cassava starch-based products to the customers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Dried cassava roots extraction is used for feeding and lactating livestock. Cassava starch is also used for the application such as bakery products, confectioneries, jams and jellies, monosodium glutamate, caramel, and others. Cassava starch is a good source of minerals such as calcium, manganese, phosphorus, iron and others. Hence, the global cassava starch market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

SPAC Starch Product India

Vaighai Agro Products

Matna Foods

Thai German Processing

Psaltry International

TAPIOCA VIETNAM

Lentus Foods

Keng Seng

Segment by Type

Unmodified Or Native Starch

Modifies Starch

Sweeteners

Segment by Application

Industrial

Food And Beverages

Animal Feed

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Cassava Starch?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Cassava Starch?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Cassava Starch?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Cassava Starch?

