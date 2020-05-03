Cellulite Treatment Market is estimated to reach at US$ 1,438.5 Mn period between 2018 and 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Cellulite Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global cellulite treatment market was valued at US$ 619.2 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. Aging population and longer life-expectancy, increased awareness and acceptance of medical esthetic procedures, and shift in demand to non-invasive and minimally invasive techniques are some factors that are likely to drive the cellulite treatment market from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery/devices to minimize surgical complications and increase in demand for improved product outcomes and efficiency have led to the development of innovative products and technologies in order to address the unmet needs of patients as well as surgeons. Companies have significantly invested in R&D activities to develop new products and technologies, product designs, and materials in order to improve overall product efficiency and outcomes for cellulite treatment. Cellulite treatment has gained wider acceptance among customers owing to growing endorsement of medical esthetic treatment by celebrities and direct-to-customer advertising. Moreover, increase in awareness about personal appearance and desire to maintain youthful appearance are estimated to boost the market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cellulite treatment market based on treatment type, technique, end-user, and region. In terms of technique, non-invasive technique segment is anticipated to hold a high share owing to less procedural pain, quick recovery period, minimal side effects, and promising results.

Hospitals to account for major share

The hospitals segment is expected to account for a leading share of the market by the end of 2026. The segment is also likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Hospitals are equipped with all the equipment and consumables required for esthetic surgery. Moreover, availability of skilled professionals and ability to handle several operations simultaneously are estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Market in Asia Pacific to expand at a significant pace

North America held a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. North America is home to several key market players, such as Cynosure, Inc., Cutera Inc., and Mentor Worldwide LLC, which have their headquarters in the U.S., where they generate significant sales. Hence, North America is a leading market for cellulite treatment. Moreover, high awareness about latest health care technologies and higher purchasing power are anticipated to boost the cellulite treatment market in North America. According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), the total number of cellulite procedures performed in the U.S. in 2016 was 18,282. The cellulite treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, primarily due to improving health care infrastructure, rising disposable income, and technological advancements in countries such as China and India.

Europe is projected to follow North America, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Europe’s large geriatric population is growing, boosting addressable patient population actively seeking anti-aging solutions. Diversity of esthetics products offered in Europe is greater than the portfolio available in North America, leading to greater pricing competition and improved purchasing power for the consumer.

Key players such as Syneron Medical Ltd, Cynosure, Inc, and Merz, Inc., to lead the market

The report also provides profiles of other major players operating in the global cellulite treatment market. The other major players include Cutera, Inc., Nestle, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Allergan plc.

