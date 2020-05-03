Ceramic Balls Market Insights, Research Insights With Toshiba, CoorsTek, Inc. , Axens, Saint-Gobain, Carter Manufacturing, Ningbo Lucky Chemical Industry And More
The ceramic balls market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025. Ceramic balls are produced by pressing a ceramic powder binder mixture. The part lines are removed by finish-grinding after the ball is sintered. Designing of the ceramic balls is done by lapping and precision finishing. This process modifies the diameter, sphericity and surface finishing of the product.
The global market is expected to reach USD 743.5 million by 2025, from USD 398.7 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The key players operating in the global ceramic balls market are –
- Axens SA
- Honeywell International
- Saint-Gobain
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
- Industrial Tectonics Inc.
- Avada (Canada)
- CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.)
- DevsonGroups Ltd (India)
- Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Ningbo Tianyi Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
- Carter Manufacturing Ltd. (U.K.)
- Pingxiang Xingfeng Chemical Packing Co., Ltd. (China)
- Taian Porei Import & Export Co., Ltd. (China)
- Guangzhou Chemxin Environmental Material Co., Ltd. (China)
- Xi’an Lvneng Purification Technology Limited (China)
- Vereinigte Füllkörper-Fabriken GmbH & Co. KG Füllkörpertechnik (Germany)
- Zibo Sinoshine Industrial Ceramic Co., Ltd. (China)
- Metalball (France)
- many more
The report includes market shares of ceramic balls market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Applications that need specific material properties use hot isostatic pressing (HIP) technique after sintering is done. Pore-free microstructure and micron-sized grains of ceramic balls are produced by HIP process. They are made by variety of ceramic materials. Choices include alumina, cordierite and forsterite, metal boride, aluminium nitride, and aluminium silicate. Ceramic balls are mainly used for ceramic aerospace bearings, ceramic automotive bearings and conveyors balls. The performance of ceramic ball valve is better than that of metal ball valve. They are designed to offer long life and resistance against corrosion.
- In October 2017, Saint-Gobain acquired Glava company which is a major player in the Norwegian insulation market to expand its product line and increase its market growth.
- In 2016, according to ceramtec company, total of 4.99 million ceramic head balls were sold that were used for different products by end use industries.
Segmentation
By Function
- Inert Ceramic Balls
- Active Ceramic Balls
By Material
- Silicon Based
- Alumina Based
- Zirconia Based
- Others
By Application
- Bearing
- Grinding
- Valve
- Others
By End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Aerospace
- Others
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of south America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Market Drivers:
- Increasing use of ceramic balls in the automotive industry
- Superior properties offered by ceramic balls
Market Restraint:
- High cost of production
