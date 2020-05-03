Ceramic Balls Market Insights, Research Insights With Toshiba, CoorsTek, Inc. , Axens, Saint-Gobain, Carter Manufacturing, Ningbo Lucky Chemical Industry And More

The ceramic balls market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025. Ceramic balls are produced by pressing a ceramic powder binder mixture. The part lines are removed by finish-grinding after the ball is sintered. Designing of the ceramic balls is done by lapping and precision finishing. This process modifies the diameter, sphericity and surface finishing of the product.

The global market is expected to reach USD 743.5 million by 2025, from USD 398.7 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The key players operating in the global ceramic balls market are –

Axens SA

Honeywell International

Saint-Gobain

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Avada (Canada)

CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.)

DevsonGroups Ltd (India)

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Ningbo Tianyi Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Carter Manufacturing Ltd. (U.K.)

Pingxiang Xingfeng Chemical Packing Co., Ltd. (China)

Taian Porei Import & Export Co., Ltd. (China)

Guangzhou Chemxin Environmental Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Xi’an Lvneng Purification Technology Limited (China)

Vereinigte Füllkörper-Fabriken GmbH & Co. KG Füllkörpertechnik (Germany)

Zibo Sinoshine Industrial Ceramic Co., Ltd. (China)

Metalball (France)

many more

The report includes market shares of ceramic balls market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Applications that need specific material properties use hot isostatic pressing (HIP) technique after sintering is done. Pore-free microstructure and micron-sized grains of ceramic balls are produced by HIP process. They are made by variety of ceramic materials. Choices include alumina, cordierite and forsterite, metal boride, aluminium nitride, and aluminium silicate. Ceramic balls are mainly used for ceramic aerospace bearings, ceramic automotive bearings and conveyors balls. The performance of ceramic ball valve is better than that of metal ball valve. They are designed to offer long life and resistance against corrosion.

In October 2017, Saint-Gobain acquired Glava company which is a major player in the Norwegian insulation market to expand its product line and increase its market growth.

In 2016, according to ceramtec company, total of 4.99 million ceramic head balls were sold that were used for different products by end use industries.

Segmentation

By Function

Inert Ceramic Balls

Active Ceramic Balls

By Material

Silicon Based

Alumina Based

Zirconia Based

Others

By Application

Bearing

Grinding

Valve

Others

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of ceramic balls in the automotive industry

Superior properties offered by ceramic balls

Market Restraint:

High cost of production

