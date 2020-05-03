Chufa Market by Type – 2025 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Chufa Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Chufa Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist and wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plant’s tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil. Industrial applications for the oil include high-value applications for cosmetics and instrument lubricants.

The key factor driving chufa market is its availability in tropical regions and growing awareness about its wide range of applications in different industries. For example, Chufa milk is used as a liver tonic in China to heal gum and mouth ulcers, it is also used as a cancer curing product by Africans. This has driven the market of chufas in China and African countries. The increase in the number of research and development centers has led to the growth of chufa.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Request a Sample Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/563432

The following manufacturers are covered

KCB International

The Chufa

The Tiger Nut

Chufa De Valencia

Levantex

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Chufa-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

Micro

Small

Large Micro

Segment by Application

Alimentary Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Order Inquiry for buying Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/563432

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Chufa?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Chufa?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Chufa?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Chufa?

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook