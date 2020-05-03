Composite Doors & Windows Market Size, Research Report 2025: Dortek Hygienic Doors, Pella Corporation, ASSA ABLOY Group, & Other

The Global Composite Doors & Windows Market accounted for USD 874.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Composite Doors & Windows Market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The latest trend in this market is high demand for durable and low maintenance fiberglass reinforced plastics doors and windows due to increasing demand in construction. Composite doors and windows have properties like tangibility & intangibility, resistance to water & wind, and are corrosion free. Growing demand for renewable and eco-friendly construction materials is also expected to play a key role in the growth of the composite doors & windows market. Some of the major players in composite doors & windows market include

Andersen Corporation

Bella Green Pvt. Ltd.

Chem-Pruf, AADG,

Assa Abloy Group

Dortek

Ecoste

Fiber Tech Composite Pvt. Ltd.

Fiberline Composites

Fiberrxel

Nationwide Windows Ltd.

Others: Pella Corporation, Ravalsons, Special-Lite, Inc., Vello Nordic AS, Wood Plastic Composite Technologies, Hardy Smith Group, Worthing Windows and many more. Major players In composite doors & windows market have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this Composite Doors & Windows Market. The global market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions.

Major Market Drivers:

Durability and less maintenance of fiberglass reinforced plastic doors and windows

Advantages of wood plastic composites doors & windows

High demand for composites in construction

Market Restraint:

High production cost and availability of low grade and cheaper products

Segmentation:

The composite doors & windows market is segmented on the basis of type into

Fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP)

Wood plastic composites (WPC)

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into

Polyester

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Other resins

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

On the basis of geography, the composite doors & windows market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

