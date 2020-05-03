Computer Vision Market 2019 Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, by Top Key Players Omron , Keyence , National Instruments , Sony , Teledyne Technologies

Computer Vision market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computer Vision market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Computer Vision Market reports also offer important insights which help the industry experts, product managers, CEOs, and business executives to draft their policies on various parameters including expansion, acquisition, and new product launch as well as analyzing and understanding the market trends

The key players covered in this study

  • Cognex
  • Basler
  • Omron
  • Keyence
  • National Instruments
  • Sony
  • Teledyne Technologies
  • Texas Instruments
  • Intel
  • Baumer Optronic
  • Jai A/S
  • Mvtec Software
  • Isra Vision
  • Sick
  • Mediatek
  • Others

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Computer Vision in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • PC Based
  • Smart Camera Based

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Food & Packaging
  • Others

Table of contents:

1  Report  Overview
1.1  Study  Scope
1.2  Key  Market  Segments
1.3  Players  Covered
1.4  Market  Analysis  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Computer  Vision  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type  (2014-2025)
1.4.2  PC  Based
1.4.3  Smart  Camera  Based
1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Computer  Vision  Market  Share  by  Application  (2014-2025)
1.5.2  Automotive
1.5.3  Healthcare
1.5.4  Consumer  Electronics
1.5.5  Food  &  Packaging
1.5.6  Others
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Global  Growth  Trends
2.1  Computer  Vision  Market  Size
2.2  Computer  Vision  Growth  Trends  by  Regions
2.2.1  Computer  Vision  Market  Size  by  Regions  (2014-2025)
2.2.2  Computer  Vision  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)
2.3  Industry  Trends
2.3.1  Market  Top  Trends
2.3.2  Market  Drivers
2.3.3  Market  Opportunities

3  Market  Share  by  Key  Players
3.1  Computer  Vision  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Global  Computer  Vision  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
3.1.2  Global  Computer  Vision  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
3.1.3  Global  Computer  Vision  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Computer  Vision  Key  Players  Head  office  and  Area  Served
3.3  Key  Players  Computer  Vision  Product/Solution/Service
3.4  Date  of  Enter  into  Computer  Vision  Market
3.5  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

TOC continued…!

