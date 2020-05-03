Dairy Alternative Market Forecast, Research Analysis With Danone, Sanitarium, Fonterra, Blue Diamond Growers, Arla Foods, & More

The global market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The dairy alternative market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in the Report).

The dairy alternative products are used for the diets which are made for people having a dairy allergy. These are a group of foods which consists of coffee whitener, imitation cream, cheese, and ice cream. They are similar in taste and texture to the genuine dairy products, nondairy products can differ markedly in composition from products they resemble. Some substitutes may contain milk components despite nondairy claims. The global dairy alternative market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Some of the major players operating in global dairy alternative market are The

Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Sunopta Inc.

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

Eden Foods Inc.

Nutriops S.L

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

Others: Döhler GmbH, Arla Foods, Amul, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Crowley Foods, and Doves Farm Food, and Fonterra among others. The global market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2017. The major Dairy Alternative Market players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentation

By formulation the global dairy alternative market is segmented into

Plain & Sweetened

Plain & Unsweetened

Flavored & Sweetened

Flavored & Unsweetened, And Others

By type the global dairy alternative market is segmented into

Almond Milk

Soymilk

Oat Milk

Hemp Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk, And Others

By application the global dairy alternative market is segmented into

Food

Beverages

Food segment is further sub-segmented into cheese, creamer, yogurt, pudding, and ice cream.

Beverages segment is further sub-segmented into milk, and sauces & dressings.

By nutritive component the global dairy alternative market is segmented into

Protein

Starch

Vitamins, And Others

On the basis of geography, global dairy alternative market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Consumer Preference for A Vegan Diet

Growing Cases of Lactose Intolerance & Milk Allergies

Fast Growth of Beverage Industry

Value Sensitivity

Inadequate Availability of Raw Materials

