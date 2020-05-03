Die Bonder Equipment Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Introduction

Die bounder equipment are a type of semiconductor packaging & assembly equipment generally used for adhering a chip to a package or a substrate. Hence, die bonder equipment are extensively used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. Die bounder equipment are also known as die attaching equipment. The main function of a die attaching equipment is to pick the die from the wafer or waffle tray and attach it to the substrate. Further, for the attachment of die to the substrate, various methods, such as epoxy, eutectic, soft solder and flip chip, etc., are used.

In the global market of semiconductor packaging & assembly growing, the trend of mergers and acquisitions is being witnessed since the last few years. These M&A activities are primarily carried out to enhance market presence and total revenue generation. Additionally, the growing demand for electronic industry is propelling the demand for semiconductors ICs across the globe. This, in turn, is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers of die boner equipment in the coming years owing to which the die bonder equipment market is also expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for semiconductor integrated circuits is one of the key factors expected to drive the overall demand for die bonder equipment in future. Increasing adoption of electronic systems due to rising number of end-use applications will create healthy demand for integrated circuits (ICs). This, in turn, is propelling the demand for die bonder equipment in the global market. Additionally, growing adoption of IOTs, ultra high definition television and hybrid laptops is further expected to create significant demand for die bonder equipment in future. Furthermore, growing demand for polymer adhesive water bonding equipment is further expected to become a barrier to the growth of the die bonder equipment market in future.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global die bonder equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, attachment method, end user and region.

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as:

Manual Die Bonder Equipment

Semi-Automatic Die Bonder Equipment

Fully Automatic Die Bonder Equipment

On the basis of attachment method, the global market is segmented as:

Epoxy Die Bonder

Eutectic Die Bonder

Soft Solder Die Bonder

Flip Chip Die Bonder

On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented as:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (DMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market of die bounder equipment, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to growing demand from the region. This growing demand can primarily be attributed to the presence of a huge number of IC manufacturers in the region. Growing IC demand due to increasing smartphones and tablets production will make the region grow at a healthy pace in future. Moreover, the market for die bonder equipment in North America and Europe is also projected to grow at a healthy pace owing to increasing demand for semiconductors ICs from the region. The fast adoption of new and latest technologies in the region is also expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, MEA and Latin America are also expected to create demand for die bonder equipment in future as the market in these regions is in the growing stage as compared to other regions.

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market: Market Participants

In the global die bonder equipment market, manufacturers are continuously focused towards automation of the tie bonding technology. Names of some of the manufacturers engaged in the development and manufacturing of die bonder equipment are mentioned: