EAS Systems Market Analysis, Size, Status, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2025

ORBIS RESEARCH recently introduced New Research Report on Global EAS Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025, this study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report presents the worldwide EAS Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world EAS System industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Tyco Retail Solutions, Checkpoint Systems, Nedap, Universal Surveillance Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, SenTech, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, WGSPI, Sentry Technology, All Tag and Amersec s.r.o. sold in Mexico region.

EAS System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 39.61% of the EAS System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 26.48% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.19% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in Mexico region in 2016.

There are four kinds’ productions constituting the EAS System, which are Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection system. Detection system is important in the EAS System, with a consumption revenue market share nearly 44.24% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, EAS System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of EAS System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The EAS Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EAS Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tyco Retail Solutions, Checkpoint Systems, Nedap, Universal Surveillance Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, SenTech, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, WGSPI, Sentry Technology, All Tag, Amersec s.r.o.

EAS Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection System

EAS Systems Breakdown Data by Application



Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

EAS Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

EAS Systems Consumption by Region



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global EAS Systems status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key EAS Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EAS Systems :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of EAS Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

