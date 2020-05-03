Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Size and Share

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

From being considered as a famine foods edible insects are now included in conventional food. People around the world eat insects out of choice as it is a part of the food culture of their respective countries. Insects delivers amino acids and essential minerals that are fundamental to the survival of Homo sapiens. There are many edible insects like ants, bamboo worm, bee, centipede, cicada, cockroach, cricket, dragonfly, grasshoppers which are consumed by humans and now a days it s been used for animal feed as well. The article will give detailed information of the growth orientation of edible insects for animal feed.

Rising demand and high prices for fishmeal, meat meal and soybean meal, together with increasing aqua cultural production, is pushing for the development of insect based feed for poultry and aquaculture. If inset based feed are favored over the soymeal and fishmeal, then this will probably lower the overuse of fishmeal and soymeal, side by side it will significantly it will help to reduce the market prices as well. Edible Insect for Animal Feed involves low capital investment compared to other conventional livestock. Substantial increase in global population of animals and decreasing resources is expected to drive demand for alternative food sources such as edible insects for animal feed. Edible Insects for Animal Feed have high growth and feed conversion rates and a low environmental footprint over their entire life cycle. Edible Insects for Animal Feed production is less water-intensive compared to other conventional animal feed production. The scarcity of distribution and networking channels will act as an inhibiting factor in the growth of edible Insects for animal feed at a global level. Moreover lack of awareness among the consumers is also going hamper the growth of the market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Enviroflight

Agri Protein

Ynsect

Protix

Enterra Feed

Bioflytech

Proti-Farm

Entomotech

Co-Prot

Nordic Insect Economy

Entomo Farms

Kreca

Deli Bugs

Segment by Type

Raw

Dried

Steam

Fried

Frozen

Segment by Application

Direct

Indirect

