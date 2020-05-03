Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market: Introduction

Electro-pneumatic train brakes are modern rolling stock braking systems that offer improved performance as compared to traditional pneumatic brakes. Electro-pneumatic train brakes are a part of train safety systems and are thus critical components. Hence, with the increase in train production and repair activities, the demand for electro-pneumatic brakes is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Railway is an effective, reliable and preferred means of mass transportation for passengers and freight. With technical advancement and increasing train speed and load, train brakes have also evolved to reliably and safely stop the train. Electro-pneumatic train brakes are designed to overcome the operational lag of the traditional pneumatic braking systems. They use electronic controls for the faster control of traditional air brakes to increase effectiveness, enhance reliability, optimize air pressure control and reduce stopping distance.

Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market: Market Dynamics

Railways are an integral part of public transportation systems and are expected to play a crucial role in the years to come, owing to the increasing passenger density and globalization across regions. Governments around the globe are significantly investing towards the development of railway infrastructure, which has been driving the growth of the electro-pneumatic train brakes market. Furthermore, with technical advancement, high speed trains are gaining traction and such trains require reliable and high speed and load braking systems. Moreover, to meet the growing demand for transportation, authorities across various countries are investing on strengthening their railway networks, which is expected to augment the growth of the electro-pneumatic train brakes market. Further, with the increasing inclination towards safety and security along with the stringent rules & regulations implemented by authorities and governments of developed and developing countries regarding the safety of passengers and freight is a prominent driver for the growth of the electro-pneumatic train brakes market.

Market participants across the global electro-pneumatic train brakes market are emphasizing on improving the robustness and reliability of their electro-pneumatic braking systems. Hence, increasing research & development activities towards product enhancement, supported by government initiatives and funding, are expected to drive the growth of the electro-pneumatic train brakes market over the forecast period. However, high initial cost and presence of counterfeit products from China-based manufacturers are countering the growth of the market to an extent.

Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market: Segmentation

The global electro-pneumatic train brakes market is segmented on the basis of brake type and train type.

On the basis of brake type, the global electro-pneumatic train brakes market can be segmented as:

Self-lapping brakes

Retardation controllers

Variable load control

P-wire control

On the basis of train type, the global electro-pneumatic train brakes market can be segmented as:

Passenger trains

Freight trains

Metro trains

High speed trains

Others

Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global electro-pneumatic train brakes market. The market in the region is expected to be driven by the increasing need for repair and refurbishment. The North America electro-pneumatic train brakes market is expected to be a lucrative region for market participants, with growth being driven by the increasing demand for trains in the region. Asia Pacific, with booming industrialization, rapid urbanization and population growth, is witnessing a need for a proper transport network, which is set to augment the growth of the electro-pneumatic train brakes market during the forecast period. The electro-pneumatic train brakes market in developing countries such as China and India is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing government investments for the development of public transport and high-speed train networks in the country. The Middle East & Africa electro-pneumatic train brakes market is expected to grow at a relatively moderate pace when compared with other regions.

Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global electro-pneumatic train brakes market include Knorr Brake Company, Wabtec Corporation, DAKO-CZ A.S. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.