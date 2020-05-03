Emulsion Stabilizers Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

Emulsion stabilizers are one of the key ingredients consumed in very large scale in food, beverage, personal care & pharmaceutical industry for value addition or enhancement of the properties of the emulsion solution. The unique molecular structure of the emulsion stabilizers helps in reduction of the surface tension between lipophilic and hydrophobic molecules, thus helps in the formulation of the fine dispersed mixtures. Also, emulsion stabilizers enables the stability & extended shelf-life of the dispersion mixtures. Emulsion stabilizers has been usually adopted in brews & drinks for the purpose of increasing shelf-life and looking after for taste and texture. Moreover, in the market place emulsion stabilizer is also used as a flavoring agent. Emulsion stabilizers are synthesized through both natural & synthetic medium out of which the emulsion stabilizers synthesize through natural medium are the preferred once in the market place.

Milk products like cheese, yogurt, to name a few requires exceptional properties so that it can withstand for more days with same nutritional value. Also, various personal care emulsions creams & pharmaceutical ointments are also come up with adequate level of emulsion stabilizers for increasing their numerous properties such as better binding properties, flow additives, viscosity modifier to name a few. Some of the natural emulsion stabilizers in the commercial market are pectin, xanthan gum, starch & gellan gum among others. Petroleum based emulsion stabilizers are cost effective in nature and do show better properties for certain applications. Manufacturers present in the value chain are using mix of both natural & synthetic emulsion stabilizer formulation tailor-made according to the need of end-users.

Emulsion Stabilizers Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for emulsion stabilizers as a fluid additive, viscosity modifier remain prominent in last few year and the same roadmap is expected to be followed over the forecast period. Expanding universe of personal care, cosmetics & pharmaceutical industry is expected to create demand space for emulsion stabilizers in the coming few years. Milk product manufacturers are shifting their focus from using conventional additives to emulsion stabilizers in their end products, emulsion stabilizers show better efficacy than conventional additives. Also, increasing the shelf life of the product keeping its nutritional value intact is one of the key USP of the emulsion stabilizers driving its adoption. Also, increase in pool of health conscious end users is expected to fuel the demand for emulsion stabilizers in food & beverage products. On the other hand, ill effects associated with the hefty consumption of petroleum based emulsion stabilizers will somehow dents the emulsion stabilizers market

Emulsion Stabilizers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the Emulsion Stabilizers Market can be segmented as:

Solid Emulsion Stabilizers Flakes Emulsion stabilizers Powder Emulsion Stabilizers

Liquid Emulsion Stabilizers

On the basis of Type, the Emulsion Stabilizers Market can be segmented as:

Xanthan Gum

Pectin

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Gum Acacia

Starch

Gellan Gum

Propylene glycol alginate

Diphosphates

On the basis of End Use, the Emulsion Stabilizers Market can be segmented as:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Personal Care & cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Emulsion Stabilizers Market: Region Wise Trends

In terms of consumption for emulsion stabilizers eastern half of the globe dominates the emulsion stabilizer market, China, India and countries in south east region are one of the fastest growing countries in emulsion stabilizers market. Growing pharmaceutical industry in this region is expected to provide growth opportunities for emulsion stabilizers manufacturers. Middle East & Africa is a hub for personal care manufactures which is expected to demand emulsion stabilizers for personal care production. Developed regions such as North America, Western Europe and Japan are in the maturity phase. North America and Western Europe is expected to capture significant volume share in the emulsion stabilizers market. Growing awareness for grooming amongst the youngsters along with increased demand for packaged food & beverage product is expected to create opportunities for emulsion stabilizer market. Latin America and Eastern Europe are low volume high growth regions in the emulsion stabilizers market.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Emulsion Stabilizers Market identified across the value chain include: