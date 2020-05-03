Exoskeleton Market Research, Business Intelligence With Hocoma, EXHAUSS, Esco, Bionics, SUIT X, Rex Bionics Ltd
The global exoskeleton market is expected to reach USD 8,300.00 Million by 2025 from USD 528.30 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 41.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2025.
Get Sample Copy of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-exoskeleton-market
The major factors driving the growth of this market are geriatric population, advent of robotic technologies and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology. On the other hand High equipment cost may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global exoskeleton market. Raytheon Company is going to dominate the exoskeleton market following with
- Esco Bionics
- EXHAUSS
- SUIT X
- Hocoma
- Rex Bionics Ltd
- ReWalk Robotics
- RB3D
- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
- ottobock
- Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd
- DIH Technologies Corporation
- B-Temia
Others: Focal Meditech BV, Cyberdyne, Inc., Bionik Laboratories corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, GOGOA, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and among others.
Exoskeleton market report is associate degree in-depth study on however the standing is for the healthcare, industrial, defense and military trade. This report includes a study of selling and development methods, at the side of the merchandise portfolios of the leading firms.
- Hardware market is growing with the highest CAGR
- Mobile market is driving the market with highest market share
- Powered Market segment is dominating the exoskeleton market
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-exoskeleton-market
Segmentation:
The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on component into two notable segments;
- Hardware
- Software
Hardware is sub segmented into
- Actuator
- Sensor
- Control system/controller
- Power source and others
Actuator is further sub segmented into
- Electrical
- Pneumatic
- Hydraulic
- Piezoelectric And Others
- Sensors are further sub segmented into force
- Sensor
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Tilt sensor
- Position sensor
- Microphone and others
- In 2017, hardware market is likely to dominate market with 76.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 6269.05 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 41.1% in the forecast period.
- The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on mobility into two notable segments;
- Mobile
- Stationary
- In 2017, mobile market will dominate with 75.5% shares and will consume around USD 6,345.92 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 41.4% in the assessment period.
- The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on type into two notable segments;
- Powered
- Passive
- In 2017, the powered market is estimated to dominate market with 75.5% shares and will collect around USD 6,192.04 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 41.0%.
- The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on body parts into three notable segments;
- Lower Extremities
- Upper Extremities
- Full Body
- In 2017, the lower extremities market is estimated to dominate market with 57.7% shares and will collect around USD 4,801.07 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 41.2%.
- The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on end user into three notable segments;
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Defense or military
- Healthcare is sub segmented into rehabilitation and elderly care. In 2018, healthcare market is expected to dominate market with 50.0% shares and is estimated to reach USD 4,136.68 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 41.1%.
Table of Content
- Introduction
1.1. Objectives Of The Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Overview Of Global Exoskeleton Market
1.4. Currency And Pricing
1.5. Limitation
1.6. Markets Covered
- Market Segmentation
2.1. Markets Covered
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered For The Exoskeleton Study
2.4. Currency And Pricing
2.5. Research Methodology
2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
2.7. Secondary Sources
2.8. Assumptions
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global Exoskeleton Market, By Application
- Global Exoskeleton Market, By Product
- Global Exoskeleton Market, By Vertical
- Global Exoskeleton Market, By Geography
- Global Exoskeleton Market, Company Landscape
- Company Profile
- Related Reports
Get Regional Customization or Help On Other Query, Speak To Research Analyst: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-exoskeleton-market
About Us
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com