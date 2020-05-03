Fatty Amines Market Opportunities, Industry Size With Solvay, KLK OLEO, AkzoNobel, Indo Amines Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Temix Oleo Srl, And More
The scope of this fatty amines market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. This report also contains all the company profiles of the market players and brands that are affecting the market.
The Fatty Amines Market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Market forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Fatty Amines Market accounted for USD 1.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in fatty amines market
- AkzoNobel NV
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH
- Evonik Industries
- Global Amines Company Pte Ltd
- Huntsman International LLC
- India Glycols Ltd.
- Indo Amines
- Kao Corporation
- KLK OLEO
- Qida Chemical Co. Ltd
Others: Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, Temix International SRL, Volant-Chem Group and many more. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Fatty amines are nitrogen based derivatives of fatty acids derived from the raw materials such as petrochemicals, fats, and oils.
Fatty amines contain either a mix of carbon chains or single chain with a number of carbons ranging from 8-22.
There is a growing demand for fatty amines in water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, anti-caking, personal care activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Major Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for fatty amines as emulsifiers in agrochemicals
- Expanding growth in the water treatment sector
Market Restraint:
- Availability of eco-friendly substitute
- Fluctuation in raw material prices
Market Segmentation: Global Fatty Amines Market
- The fatty amines market is segmented on the basis of type into
- Primary amines
- Secondary amines
- Tertiary amines
- On the basis of chain length, the market is segmented into
- C8
- C10
- C12
- C14
- C16
- C18
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- Water treatment
- Agrochemicals
- Oilfield chemicals
- Asphalt additives
- Anti-caking
- Personal care
- Others
- On the basis of geography, the fatty amines market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
