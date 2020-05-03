Fatty Amines Market Opportunities, Industry Size With Solvay, KLK OLEO, AkzoNobel, Indo Amines Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Temix Oleo Srl, And More

The scope of this fatty amines market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. This report also contains all the company profiles of the market players and brands that are affecting the market.

The Fatty Amines Market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Market forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Fatty Amines Market accounted for USD 1.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in fatty amines market

AkzoNobel NV

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Evonik Industries

Global Amines Company Pte Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

India Glycols Ltd.

Indo Amines

Kao Corporation

KLK OLEO

Qida Chemical Co. Ltd

Others: Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, Temix International SRL, Volant-Chem Group and many more. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Fatty amines are nitrogen based derivatives of fatty acids derived from the raw materials such as petrochemicals, fats, and oils.

Fatty amines contain either a mix of carbon chains or single chain with a number of carbons ranging from 8-22.

There is a growing demand for fatty amines in water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, anti-caking, personal care activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for fatty amines as emulsifiers in agrochemicals

Expanding growth in the water treatment sector

Market Restraint:

Availability of eco-friendly substitute

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market Segmentation: Global Fatty Amines Market

The fatty amines market is segmented on the basis of type into

Primary amines

Secondary amines

Tertiary amines

On the basis of chain length, the market is segmented into

C8

C10

C12

C14

C16

C18

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Water treatment

Agrochemicals

Oilfield chemicals

Asphalt additives

Anti-caking

Personal care

Others

On the basis of geography, the fatty amines market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

