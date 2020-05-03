Feed Electrolytes Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2028

Feed electrolytes are minerals that have the ability to conduct electricity in the animal’s body. Feed electrolytes also uphold the levels of body fluids and enhances the blood circulatory function. Furthermore, the feed electrolytes also maintain the body’s pH balance. Feed electrolytes also play a vital role in the overall health of animal and enhances its digestion, thereby improving its immunity. Macro and micro nutrients are the types of feed electrolytes. Micro nutrients are also termed as trace nutrients mainly due to its small quantity added.

Feed Electrolytes Market: Dynamics

The global animal feed production was pegged at over 1 Bn metric tons by the end of 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. The feed electrolytes market is estimated to grow in tandem with the feed production. The rising demand for mineral – rich animal feed mainly drives the demand for feed electrolytes market. The growing awareness and the shifting preference for high protein and high quality products is anticipated to have a significant impact on the feed electrolytes market. The rising disposable income and the upsurge in the adoption of pets is also one of the key factors driving the feed electrolytes market. The sales are reported to escalate during the summer seasons as the animals are expose to elevated temperatures

The government policies pertaining to the addition of several nutrients in the animal feed limits the growth of the feed electrolytes market upto a certain extent. With the limited percentage of feed electrolytes being added to the animal feed, bulk production is not feasible for the market participants. Increasing costs can also be termed as one of the obstacle in the feed electrolytes market.

The manufacturers are constantly involved in research, development and commercialization of feed electrolytes in order to offer differentiating products and maintain their presence in the market. Moreover, development of advanced products allow the manufacturers to stay within the legal boundaries. With the emerging demand for organic animal feed products, newer technologies are being developed in the feed electrolytes market as well. Owing to the scientific research, formulation of sugar based feed electrolytes has been noted in the market to replenish the nutrient content in the animal body but some manufacturers claim its addition only for flavoring purposes.

Feed Electrolytes Market: Segmentation

The feed electrolytes market can be segmented on the basis of animal type and product type

On the basis of animal type, the feed electrolytes market can be segmented into:

Swine Feed Electrolytes

Ruminants Feed Electrolytes

Poultry Feed Electrolytes

Fishes Feed Electrolytes

Domestic Pets Feed Electrolytes

Horses Feed Electrolytes

Other Feed Electrolytes

On the basis of product type, the feed electrolytes market can be segmented into:

Macro Nutrients

Micro Nutrients (Trace Minerals)

Feed Electrolytes Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a larger share in the feed electrolytes market due to a higher production of animal feed in the region. The Europe feed electrolytes market seems to be stronger with the 2016 total animal production being pegged at over 250 Million metric tons. However, several countries in Europe have reduced the production capacities and hence, the Europe feed electrolyte market is estimated to grow at a slower rate. North America feed electrolytes market is anticipated to grow at a slower rate than the Latin America feed electrolyte market owing to the palpable growth from dairy animal feed production industry. Going further, the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a higher rate but falls back in the feed per capita consumption. However, with the promising growth in Africa, the Middle East & Africa region is estimated to create significant opportunity over the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global feed electrolytes market identified across the value chain include Ingredion Incorporated, DowDuPont Inc., Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Davidson Brothers (Shotts) Ltd., Mercer Milling Company, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Pancosma SA, QualiTech Corp., Tanke Biosciences Corporation