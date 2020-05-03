Focused Ultrasound System Market : Get Facts About Business Strategies 2018 – 2028

Focused ultrasound is image guided, non-invasive surgical procedure used for the treatment of brain and various other body parts by targeting the tissues with ultrasonic energy. Various conditions such as Alzheimer’s, uterine fibroids and essential tremor, etc. The focused ultrasound system is generally used for the tissues which are deep inside the body. The non-invasive nature of the focused ultrasound system to treat various conditions is the vital point of traction in the current as well as future prospect of focused ultrasound system market growth. Various manufacturers are investing heavily in the research and development for the focused ultrasound system. For example, INSIGHTEC Ltd. Israel based medical device company currently developing a first of it’s kind focused ultrasound system for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and it is in stage three of clinical trials for the FDA approval.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Focused ultrasound system market is majorly driven by the non-invasive and site specific nature of the treatment of various diseases without affecting the surrounding tissues. The treatment with focused ultrasound system requires around 2 to 4 hours only without need of analgesia which in turn further increases patient compliance and ease of treatment procedure fueling the growth of the market. The reduced time or no time of inpatient stay after treatment with focused ultrasound system further decreases the economic burden of treatment and increasing traction of market growth. By coupling the ultrasound with MRI scanner healthcare professionals can actually see the real time visuals of tissues to be treated hence improving preciseness as well as therapeutic outcome. Increasing number of clinical trials and increasing spending on research and development by the focused ultrasound system manufacturing companies further expected to drive the growth of focused ultrasound system market. The performance evaluation of the focused ultrasound system for treatment of different diseases further expected to drive the growth of focused ultrasound system market in near future. Whereas, low product penetration in the middle and low income countries may hamper the potential growth prospect of the focused ultrasound system market.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8582

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Segmentation

The global focused ultrasound system market is segmented based on the technology, application, end user and region

By technology focused ultrasound system market is segmented as:

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided

By application focused ultrasound system market is segmented as:

Oncology

Neurosurgery

Urology

Cosmetics

Other

By end user focused ultrasound system is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Laboratories

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Overview

The global focused ultrasound system market is majorly driven by the increasing patient compliance with the non-invasive treatment procedures. By technology, focused ultrasound system market is expected to be dominated by the MR-guided focused ultrasound system segment due to high efficiency as compared to other. By application, focused ultrasound system market is expected to be dominated by the oncology segment due to high number of procedures. By end user, focused ultrasound system market is expected to be dominated by the hospital segment due to high patient footfall for the treatment.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Regional Outlook

The global market is expected to be North America due to high product penetration and high number of procedures. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative focused ultrasound system market due to higher patient preference for non-invasive treatment. Latin America focused ultrasound system market is expected to experience steady growth due to increasing number of procedures using focused ultrasound system. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing focused ultrasound system market due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the countries such as India and China. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the least lucrative focused ultrasound system market due to low product penetration and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in majority of the region.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global market are: ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Sonacare Medical, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Ltd., Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., FUS Instruments, MEDSONIC LTD, Mirabilis Medical, Inc., EDAP, and others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8582