Functional Fitness Equipment Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

Functional fitness equipment is anything that allows you to perform free-form, dynamic exercises wherein your body is free to move in all dimensions.

Bars and plates seek extensive adoption among enthusiasts that indulge in dynamic lifts, including snatches and cleans, particularly with heavy weight loads and high reps. Although most athletes prefer standard-sized bars, some feature ones with smaller diameter. Smaller diameter bars particularly seek used among the female fitness enthusiasts, of whom participation rates have witness significant proliferation in the recent past.

Rowing machine has recently witnessed a rise in popularity as a combination machine, which combines cardiovascular elements and muscle building resistance. Easy-on-joints and low impact attributes of rowing machines have led their interest among older fitness enthusiasts.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Brunswick

Precor

Technogym

Escape Fitness

Torque Fitness

Concept2

Johnson Health Tech

Total Gym Global

Hampton Fitness

XFit Brands

Segment by Type

Medballs

Bars and Plates

Flat Bench

Squat Rack

Rowing Machine

Kettlebells and Dumbbells

Others

Segment by Application

Health Clubs

Home/Individual

Hotels

Hospitals

Corporate Offices

Others

