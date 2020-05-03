Global Ablation Technology Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the ablation technology market in the next 8 years. Ablation is process of removing malignancy or tumor cells from the specified site. Ablation is performed in various therapy areas like ophthalmology, gynecology, cardiovascular and mainly in cancer. One of the main reason of flourishing of ablation technology is it requires shorter recovery time, it cause very little damage to surrounding tissues and have less harmful effects than chemotherapy or radiation therapy. In cardiology electrophysiology uses catheter ablation for destroying the abnormal heart tissues which are responsible in irregular heart-beats or cardiac arrhythmia.. Radiofrequency and cryoblation are the most commonly used ablation technology in the cardiovascular disease. It is expected that some more ablation methodology can be performed for arterial fibrillation in recent years. In case of cancer during ablation process heat is used to kill the cancerous cells. In cancer ablation can be used along with chemotherapy or surgery. By seeing the benefits of ablation, in the coming year some more ablation technologies are expected to hit the market. As per of American Heart Association incidence of cardiac arrest is 326,200 in 2014 and the number is expected to rise to more than 23.6 Million by 2030. As per of research in 2015 St.Jude medical Inc performed 250,000 catheter ablations only in US and it is expected to be 999,000 worldwide.

The Global Ablation Technology Market is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion by 2025, from USD 3.16 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Ablation Technology Market, By Application (Cardiovascular, Cancer and other samples), By Type (Radiofrequency Laser/Light Ablation, Ultrasound Ablation and others), By Product (Radiofrequency, Hydrothermal, Others), By End Users (Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers & Restraints

Research and development of more effective and innovative ablation technology

Increase in the number of cancer and cardiac arrest cases.

Increase in the geriatric population

Shift towards minimal and non-invasive procedures

Pain and risk associated with ablation procedures

High cost of ablation process and inflexible regulatory approval process

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation

The global ablation technology market is segmented on basis of application, product, type, end users and geography.

Based on application the global ablation technology market is segmented into

cardiovascular disease,

ophthalmologic disease,

pain management,

gynecological treatment,

urological treatment,

orthopedic treatment,

cosmetic and aesthetic surgery and other treatments

Cancer treatment is further segmented into liver

cancer,

kidney cancer,

prostate cancer,

lung cancer bone metastasis,

breast cancer

Based on the product the global ablation technology market is segmented into

radiofrequency,

hydrothermal ablators,

microwave ablators,

cryoablation devices,

electrical ablators,

ultrasound ablators,

laser/light ablators

Laser/light ablators is further segmented into excimer laser ablators and cold laser ablators. Radiofrequency ablators are further sub-segmented into temperature-controlled radiofrequency ablators, fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablators and robotic catheter manipulation systems. Ultrasound ablators are further sub-segmented into ultrasonic surgical ablation systems, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablators, extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) systems and magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRGFUS) ablators. Electrical ablators are sub-segmented into argon plasma or beam coagulators and irreversible electroporation ablators. Cryoablation devices are further sub-segmented into tissue contact probes, tissue spray probes and epidermal and subcutaneous cryoablation devices. Microwave ablators are further sub-segmented into microwave thermotherapy devices. Hydrothermal ablators are sub-segmented into endometrial hydrothermal balloon ablation devices.

Based on the type, global ablation technology market is segmented into

radiofrequency ablation,

laser or light ablation,

ultrasound ablation,

electrical ablation,

cryoablation,

microwave ablation,

hydrothermal ablation

On the basis of end users, the global ablation technology market is segmented into

hospitals and surgical centers,

oncology centers,

clinics,

community healthcare

Based on geography, the global ablation technology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Top Competitors of Market

Medtronic,

Biosense Webster, Inc,

Jude Medical, Inc ,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Angiodynamics, Inc,

Atricure, Inc.,

Conmed Corporation,

Olympus Corporation,

Smith & Nephew,

Galil Medical Inc,

Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics,

PT Medical,

Biotronik,

CardioFocus,

Covidien

Competitive Analysis

The global ablation technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ablation technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

