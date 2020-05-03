Global Allantoin Market Analysis | Future Growth | Industry Share | Upcoming Demand to 2025

Adroit Market Research has announced the addition of the “Global Allantoin Market Size Status and Forecast 2025”, The report classifies the global Allantoin in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report studies the global Allantoin Speaker market, analyzes and researches the Allantoin Speaker development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Clariant, Ashland, RITA Corporation, Akema Fine Chemicals, Merck KGaA, LUBON INDUSTRY, Huanghua Suntime Chemical Industry, Allan Chemical Corporation

Request a sample copy: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/747

By 2025, the global allantoin market revenue is estimated to reach USD 778.1 million. Growing demand as a vital ingredient in cosmetics and pharmaceutical products is expected to augment the global allantoin market size over the projected period.

According to the Voluntary Cosmetic Ingredient Reporting Program (VCRP), allantoin is consumed in more than 1300 cosmetic products. In addition, government support for the use of allantoin in pharmaceutical and cosmetics are expected to increase market reach. For instance, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has accepted allantoin as a medicinal ingredient and to be used in the cosmetics industry. Growing penetration in toothpaste, cosmetic creams, shampoos, mouthwashes, lotions, lipsticks, and anti-acne products for the purpose of improving the smoothness of skin, healing wounds, and soothing irritated skin is expected to drive the global allantoin market share in cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors over the coming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 30% of the global allantoin market share, both in terms of volume and revenue, in 2017. Growing cosmetics & personal care industry in India, China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to increase allantoin demand over the projected period. Asia Pacific cosmetics & personal care market size accounted for more than USD 100 billion in 2017. Abundant availability of beauty products and increased per capita spending power in developing economies is expected to augment the allantoin market concentration in Asia Pacific cosmetics industry.

Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and oral hygiene together dominated the global allantoin market. The volume share of the three segments together is anticipated to increase from 91.8% in 2017 to 92.2% by 2025, implying the others segment losing its share. The unique properties of the chemical coupled with the rising demand from consumers for this ingredient in formulations are expected to play a vital role in driving the global allantoin market growth over the forecast period.

Key segments of the global allantoin market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oral hygiene

• Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

• Asia-Pacific

o China

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

What does the report include?

• The study on the global allantoin market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, and restraints

• The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

• Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

• The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Else place an Inquire before Purchase “Allantoin Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buyi…

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave #600

Dallas, TX 75204

Tel: +1-214-884-6068

Email: [email protected]

Visit the Blog: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs