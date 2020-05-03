Global Analog and Mixed Signal Device Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The semiconductor industry is broadly divided into analog and digital semiconductor products. Analog semiconductors condition and regulate “real world” functions such as temperature, speed, sound and electrical current. Digital semiconductors process binary information, such as that used by computers. Mixed-signal devices incorporate both analog and digital functions into a single chip and provide the ability for digital electronics to interface with the outside world.

The market for analog and mixed-signal semiconductors differs from the market for digital semiconductors. The analog and mixed-signal industry is typically characterized by longer product life cycles than the digital industry.In addition, analog semiconductor manufacturers tend to have lower capital investment requirements for manufacturing because their facilities tend to be less dependent than digital producers on state-of-the-art production equipment to manufacture leading edge process technologies.

The end-product markets for analog and mixed-signal semiconductors are more varied and more specialized than the relatively standardized digital semiconductor product markets.

Manufacturing delays and price increases may result in customers reducing their purchase levels and/or seeking alternative solutions to meet their demand. And the variability of manufacturing yields may affect gross margins and profits of Analog and Mixed Signal Device manufacturers. For most companies, manufacturing yields vary significantly among products, depending on the complexity of a particular product’s design and experience in manufacturing that type of product.

According to this study, over the next five years the Analog and Mixed Signal Device market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 66000 million by 2024, from US$ 51400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Analog and Mixed Signal Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

General Purpose Analog

Mixed Signal Application-specific Standard Product

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Telecom

Military & Aerospace

Industrial Electronics

Medical

Others

NXP

ST

Renesas

TI

ON Semiconductor

Freescale

ADI

Maxim Integrated

Microsemi Corporation

Fairchild

Cirrus Logic

Infineon

Silicon-Labs

Intersil

