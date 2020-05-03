Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market is Booming Worldwide With Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 – Key Players are Iochpe Maxion S/A, Pirelli, Bridgestone Americas, Superior Industries, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Michelin, Steel Strips Wheels Limited
The Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the market for automobiles.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Iochpe Maxion S/A, Pirelli, Bridgestone Americas, Superior Industries, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Michelin, Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Continental, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Accuride Corporation, RONAL GROUP, thyssenkrupp, Topy America, Inc., Nokian Tyres plc, Hitachi Metals America, Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber USA, Hitachi Metals (Thailand) Ltd., Wanfeng Auto Holding Group co,ltd（万丰奥特控股集团, Zhongce Rubber Group Co.,Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., CST Industries, Inc., Toyo Tires, Toyo Tyre & Rubber Australia
Market Drivers: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market
- Growth in the overall automobile market subsequently increasing the demand for tyres and wheels for vehicles
- Increasing focus on innovations and advancements in the market requiring light-weight materials
Market Restraints: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market
- Fluctuating and vulnerability in the prices of raw materials required for the production of products
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market
Global automotive OE tyres and wheels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OE tyres and wheels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Recent Industry Developments:
- In September 2018, Bridgestone Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of ETB. This acquisition will help Bridgestone establish their dominance and enhance their service capabilities in the UK region.
- In June 2018, Accuride Wheels announced that they had completed the acquisition of mefro wheels GmbH. With this acquisition, Accuride is expected to become a global leader for wheels to the automotive market.
Market Segmentation: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market
By Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
By Wheel Material
- Alloy
- Carbon Fibre
- Steel
- Others
By Tyre Material
- Natural Rubber
- Synthetic Rubber
By Vehicle Class
- Luxury Vehicles
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
By Wheel Size
- 13-15 inches
- 16-18 inches
- 19-21 inches
- Greater than 21 inches
By Geography
- USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
