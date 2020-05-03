Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market is Booming Worldwide With Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 – Key Players are Iochpe Maxion S/A, Pirelli, Bridgestone Americas, Superior Industries, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Michelin, Steel Strips Wheels Limited

The Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the market for automobiles.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Iochpe Maxion S/A, Pirelli, Bridgestone Americas, Superior Industries, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Michelin, Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Continental, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Accuride Corporation, RONAL GROUP, thyssenkrupp, Topy America, Inc., Nokian Tyres plc, Hitachi Metals America, Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber USA, Hitachi Metals (Thailand) Ltd., Wanfeng Auto Holding Group co,ltd（万丰奥特控股集团, Zhongce Rubber Group Co.,Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., CST Industries, Inc., Toyo Tires, Toyo Tyre & Rubber Australia

Market Drivers: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Growth in the overall automobile market subsequently increasing the demand for tyres and wheels for vehicles

Increasing focus on innovations and advancements in the market requiring light-weight materials

Market Restraints: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Fluctuating and vulnerability in the prices of raw materials required for the production of products

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Global automotive OE tyres and wheels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OE tyres and wheels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global automotive OE tyres and wheels market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2018, Bridgestone Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of ETB. This acquisition will help Bridgestone establish their dominance and enhance their service capabilities in the UK region.

In June 2018, Accuride Wheels announced that they had completed the acquisition of mefro wheels GmbH. With this acquisition, Accuride is expected to become a global leader for wheels to the automotive market.

Table of Contents: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Market Segmentation: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

By Wheel Material

Alloy

Carbon Fibre

Steel

Others

By Tyre Material

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By Vehicle Class

Luxury Vehicles

Economy Vehicles

Mid-Priced Vehicles

By Wheel Size

13-15 inches

16-18 inches

19-21 inches

Greater than 21 inches

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

