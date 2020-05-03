Global Catcher Chest Protectors Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025
This comprehensive Catcher Chest Protectors Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Catcher chest protectors are protective pads worn by sportspersons such as baseball catchers and sports umpires to protect their torso from injuries. Professional and semi-professional baseball catchers habitually wear chest protectors. However, the protective gear can also be used by softball, cricket and hockey players to protect themselves from the impact of a ball. Apart from shielding a player from the physical injuries related to ball impact, the catcher chest protectors are aimed at protecting sportspersons from a rare and sudden heart condition known as commotio cordis. Commotio cordis, also sometimes designated as a cardiac concussion is a type of ventricular fibrillation, and is the second leading cause of cardiovascular death for children and adolescents who play sports. Commotio Cordis is seen mostly in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are partaking in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, lacrosse balls or hockey pucks. The risks decrease as athlete s age and their rib cage and surrounding muscles get stronger and tougher.
Sports endorsements and presence of a high unmet need are set to drive the market.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Unequal Technologies
All-Star Sporting Goods
EvoShield
Rawlings Sporting Goods
Wilson Sporting Goods
Easton Sports
Mizuno
Segment by Type
Hard Shell
Soft Shell
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Hypermarket
E-commerce
Retailers
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Catcher Chest Protectors?
What are the growth driving factors of the global Catcher Chest Protectors?
Which are the high-growth segments of the global Catcher Chest Protectors?
What are the upcoming industry trends?
Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Catcher Chest Protectors?
