Global Cell Dissociation Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights
In in vitro cell culture experiments cells especially animal cell adheres to the surface of the container. For further use, these cells are required to be detached from the surface with the help of cell dissociation reagents. These cell dissociation reagents are used along with chelator agents during cell passaging. The cell dissociation buffers have collagenolytic and proteolytic properties for the disengagement of cells and tissues from surfaces of the containers to increase the isolation efficiency with high cell viability. To avoid the proteolytic effect of trypsin, few commercially available enzyme-free cell dissociation buffers are used in the preservation of the structural integrity of membrane surface proteins for ligand binding flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry. Nevertheless, non-enzyme dissociation buffers are not used in the serial passage of various primary cell cultures and highly adherent cell lines. These reagents act more gently on cells than enzyme based buffer solutions. Numerous experiments show that the dissociation of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) by enzyme-free buffer, compared to trypsin, causes significant reduction in cell viability and reattachment of the dissociated MSC. Hence, it is clearly unsuited for routine cell passaging.
Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
FREE Sample Report Available at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cell-dissociation-market
Global Cell Dissociation Market, By Product (Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Instruments & Accessories), By Tissue (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue, Others), By Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), By Application, By End User, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Major Market Drivers & Restraints: Global cell dissociation market
- Rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies
- Increasing government funding for cancer research
- Emergence of advanced tissue dissociation enzyme products
- Acceptance of enzyme-free dissociation products over enzymatic dissociation products
- Occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Introduction
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Market Overview
- Drivers
- Restraints
- OPPORTUNITIES
- CHALLENGES
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- premium insights
- Global Cell Dissociation Market, by Product
- Global Cell Dissociation Market, by Tissue
- Global Cell Dissociation Market, by Application
- Global Cell Dissociation Market, by geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- south America
- Middle East and Africa
- Global Cell Dissociation Market, Competitive Analysis
- company profiles
FREE TOC Available At http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cell-dissociation-market
Market Segmentation: Global cell dissociation market
The global cell dissociation market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and geographical segments.
Based on product, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- enzymatic dissociation products,
- non-enzymatic dissociation products and
- instruments & accessories
Enzymatic dissociation products are further sub segmented into collagenase, trypsin, papain, elastase, dnase, hyaluronidase and other enzymes.
The global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- connective tissue,
- epithelial tissue and others on the basis of tissue
On the basis of type, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- tissue dissociation and
- cell detachment
On the basis of application, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- antibody production,
- veterinary applications,
- cell culture maintenance,
- immunoassays
On the basis of end user, the global cell dissociation market is classified into
- pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies,
- research & academic institutes
Based on geography the global cell dissociation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and,
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Key Players: Global cell dissociation market
- BD,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific ,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ,
- GE Healthcare ,
- Merck KGaA,
- ATCC,
- REPROCELL Inc.,
- ALSTEM,
- CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH,
- Biological Industries USA, Inc.,
- Pelobiotech,
- BrainBits,
- LLC,
- Labochema,
- Himedia Laboratories,
- Biocompare,
- Pan-Biotech,
- Gemini Bio-Products,
- Miltenyi Biotec,
- Stemcell Technologies
Competitive Analysis: Global cell dissociation market
The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]