Global Ceramic Capacitor Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

A ceramic capacitor is a fixed value capacitor in which ceramic material acts as the dielectric. Ceramics were one of the first materials to be used in the producing of capacitors, as it was a known insulator. It is constructed of two or more alternating layers of ceramic and a metal layer acting as the electrodes. The composition of the ceramic material defines the electrical behavior and therefore applications.

Much geometry were used in ceramic capacitors, of which some, like ceramic tubular capacitors and barrier layer capacitors are obsolete today due to their size, parasitic effects or electrical characteristics. Ceramic capacitors are usually made with very small capacitance values, typically between 1nF and 1µF, although values up to 100µF are possible. Ceramic capacitors are also very small in size and have a low maximum rated voltage. They are not polarized, which means that they may be safely connected to an AC source. Ceramic capacitors have a great frequency response due to low parasitic effects such as resistance or inductance.

In 2014, Ceramic Capacitor market managed to increase sales in worldwide, by 11% percent to10.67 Billion USD. In the next five years, the global consumption of Ceramic Capacitor will maintain a 3% annual growth rate, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 4674 Billion Units. Therefore, in the next five years, Ceramic Capacitor overcapacity situation will not change much; the average operating rate will remain at 79% to 82%.

The technical barriers of Ceramic Capacitor are existed apparently, and the Ceramic Capacitor market concentration degree is relatively high. The key technology and higher level products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like MURATA, Samsung Electro, TDK Corporation, Kyocera, Vishay, Yageo, Feng Hua and EYANG, etc.

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corporation

Kyocera

Vishay

Samwha

Kemet

JDI

NIC Components

Yageo

Walsin

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua Advanced Technology

EYANG

Torch

Three-Circle

This study considers the Ceramic Capacitor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor (MLCC)

Ceramic disc capacitor

Feedthrough ceramic capacitor

Ceramic power capacitors

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Communications equipment

Consumer electronics products

Others

