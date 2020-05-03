Global Chickpeas Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Chickpeas Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries. Chickpeas are considered as foreign exchange earning crop and thus important crop. The chickpeas market id fragmented at the supplier level on the supply chain. Chick peas are offer nutrients, vitamins, fibre and also increase the folate and manganese content. The chickpeas production requires well drained soil which is best suited for high yield. The chickpeas require proper aeration to maintain the quality on storage and must be checked a period of interval to avoid spoilage. The chickpeas are available in varieties bifurcated on the basis of colour, taste and seed size. The most commonly used ones are light coloured chickpeas called as kabuli and small sized dark coloured called as desi type.

Chickpeas offer some of the health benefits such as supply of antioxidants, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved blood regulation and support to digestive tract. The health benefits offered support in the growth of global chickpeas market. The demand for restoration of soil also aid in the growth of global chickpeas market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Wimmera Grain

Bean Growers

Arbel

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

OLEGA

Segment by Type

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Segment by Application

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

