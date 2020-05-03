Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Nicotine addiction is one of the important reasons behind the increasing smoking habits among women. Psychological factors such as tobacco dependency also play a significant role that makes them difficult to stop smoking. For instance, women cite psychological reasons such as smoking as a sign of fashion in society and peer pressure. The social factors include upbringing of children in materially disadvantaged circumstances. These aforementioned factors are making women incline more towards smoking cigars and cigarillos, and to a certain extent, premium cigars. Remarkable cigar consumption among women has been recorded in Sweden.

In Western Europe, nearly 90% of the NORDIC population prefers tobacco /no flavor cigars and cigarillos followed by chocolate and vanilla flavored cigars and cigarillos. Increasing popularity of cigar parlors coupled with the lounge culture in Italy is anticipated to drive the growth of the cigar and cigarillos market in the country. In Switzerland, around 80% of the population uses tobacco/no flavor cigars and cigarillos, followed by fruit and candy flavored products. An increasing female smoking population in countries of Russia and Poland is expected to drive the growth of the Eastern Europe cigar and cigarillos market over the forecast period.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Imperial Brands

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco

Swisher International

Swedish Match

Altria

Arnold Andre

Agio Cigars

J.Cortes Cigars

Joh.Wilh.von Eicken

Dannemann Cigarrenfabrik

Segment by Type

Tobacco/No Flavor

Fruit and Candy

Mint and Menthol

Chocolate and Vanilla

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Departmental Stores

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Cigar and Cigarillos?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Cigar and Cigarillos?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Cigar and Cigarillos?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Cigar and Cigarillos?

