Global Conductive Polymers Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Conductive Polymers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Conductive Polymers Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Conductive polymers have a wide variety of applications in various industries, ranging from production of medicine, healthcare, renewable energy devices, such as photovoltaic cells, to manufacturing of display materials, chip packaging, sensors, plastic transistors, and ultra-capacitors. Conductive polymers are used in a wide range of electrical appliances such as energy devices, electronics, and actuators, and as an alternate to inorganic semiconductor counterpart.

Scope of the Report:

The growth of the global conducting polymers market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for advancements in miniaturization of electronic components. Compact electronic devices are comparatively faster than larger devices as the signals in compact devices do not have to travel as far as in the larger devices. Lower costs, greater density, and higher speed are the additional benefits of miniaturization.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe.

The North America region is the largest market for conducting polymers, which accounting for 42.26 % global volume market share in 2017. The North America conducting polymers market is largely driven by the increasing construction activities along with higher real disposable income of consumers. This is primarily due to the increased demand for electrostatic coatings on door panels and window panes, along with the sensors required in the building and construction industry. In addition, the high adoption rate of electroactive polymers in electronics, solar energy, healthcare and automotive industries in light of the immense potential of RandD infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada is expected to have a positive impact.

The worldwide market for Conductive Polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 5470 million US$ in 2024, from 3900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Conductive Polymers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

RTP Company

Parker Hannifin

Sumitomo Chemical

Premix OY

Heraeus Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro

Polyone Corporation

Celanese

Rieke Metals Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Sabic

DOW and Dupont

Kenner Material and System

Westlake Plastics Co.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrically Conducting Polymers

Thermally Conducting Polymers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ESD and EMI Protection

Antistatic Packaging and Electrostatic Coating

Actuators and Sensors

Batteries

Capacitors

Organic Solar Cells

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Conductive Polymers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Conductive Polymers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Conductive Polymers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Conductive Polymers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Conductive Polymers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Conductive Polymers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Conductive Polymers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

