Global Container Monitoring Market Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025,
Global Container Monitoring Market valued approximately USD 0.17 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.33 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Due to growing DevOps, rising popularity of microservice and benefits of cost-effectiveness global container monitoring market is expected to grow immensely in the coming year however persistent storage issues is the key factor which is restraining the market growth.
Owing to the rising adoption of containers for automating, modernizing, and accelerating the technology environments Enterprises are constantly focusing on improving the IT performance, minimizing costs, and delivering an improved digital experience. Furthermore, the presence of open source vendors providing container-based solutions is inspiring organization to deploy container monitoring solutions.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Component:
Software
Service
Deployment mode:
Cloud
On-Premise
Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Government
Travel and Hospitality
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Ecommerce
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Operating System:
Linux
Windows
Regions:
North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:
CA Technologies, AppDynamics, Splunk, Dynatrace, Datadog, BMC Software, Sysdig, and SignalFx. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
