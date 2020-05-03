Global Container Monitoring Market Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025,

Global Container Monitoring Market valued approximately USD 0.17 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.33 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Due to growing DevOps, rising popularity of microservice and benefits of cost-effectiveness global container monitoring market is expected to grow immensely in the coming year however persistent storage issues is the key factor which is restraining the market growth.

Owing to the rising adoption of containers for automating, modernizing, and accelerating the technology environments Enterprises are constantly focusing on improving the IT performance, minimizing costs, and delivering an improved digital experience. Furthermore, the presence of open source vendors providing container-based solutions is inspiring organization to deploy container monitoring solutions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

Software

Service

Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Operating System:

Linux

Windows

Regions:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

CA Technologies, AppDynamics, Splunk, Dynatrace, Datadog, BMC Software, Sysdig, and SignalFx. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

