Global Dermatology Devices Market Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2019

With increasing number of people diagnosed with skin disorders and more number of people preferring minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, the demand for dermatology treatment and diagnostic devices is increasing. LED light therapy devices market accounted for the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices. The dominance of this market segment was due to increasing incidences of skin disorders such as pigment lesion, skin cancer and vascular lesion. With the increasing number of aesthetic procedures and demand for less invasive surgeries, the market for treatment devices is increasing. Melanoma is the leading type of skin cancer and one of the main causes of death due to skin diseases. The incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer is grouped by race and climate and is the highest amongst the fair skinned races. The risk of melanoma increases with the white skinned people and their proximity to the equator.

The growth of the global dermatology devices market was majorly due to growing desire among people for youthful look, increasing incidence of various skin disorders, growing preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements. People are becoming conscious about their appearance and for the skin diseases caused due to sun exposure. Various skin diseases such as psoriasis, scars, skin cancer, acne, pigment, varicose veins, and vascular lesions are treated with the use of dermatological devices. Dermatology devices are used by dermatologists and surgeons for diagnosing the skin disorders with accuracy.

The global dermatology devices market size is estimated to be over USD 20.1 billion by 2025. Incidence of various skin disorders such as psoriasis, acne, melanoma and vascular lesions is rising due to pollution across the world. In addition, increasing application areas for dermatology devices and increased awareness of such disorders are some of the prime factors supporting the growth of the global dermatology devices market. Driven by the factors mentioned above, the global dermatology devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2018 and 2025.

Rising incidence of skin diseases such as non-melanoma skin cancer and melanoma, vascular and pigmented lesions, psoriasis, varicose veins, and acne; coupled with increasing awareness amongst the patient population have triggered the market for dermatology treatment and diagnostic devices. Vascular lesions, a common skin disorder in developing economies has the highest incidence, thus, high incidence would positively impact the growth of dermatology diagnostic devices. On the other hand, increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries is pushing up the market for treatment devices. Technical advancements in diagnostic devices and treatment devices had a positive impact on the global dermatology devices market. The major factor affecting the treatment devices market is the competition faced by low cost manufacturers based in China, India, and Italy. These manufacturers market their products at 60% lower costs not only instigating price war amongst manufacturers but, at the same time, depressing the value of the market; even though these devices have comparatively lesser life. One way to overcome these price barriers and remain competitive in the market is that of key players opting to offer wider applications with the same device.

Key segments of the global dermatology devices market

Device Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

• Diagnostic Devices

o Dermatoscope

o Microscope

o Imaging Devices

• Treatment Devices

o Electrosurgery Equipment

o Cryotherapy Devices

o Microdermabrasion

o LED Light Therapy Devices

o Liposuction Devices

o Lasers

Geographically, in 2017 North America dominated the global dermatology devices market majorly due to increasing number of people diagnosed with skin diseases, increasing incidence of skin disorders and growing awareness for skin diseases and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, technological advancements in the field of deramtology devices such as portability, minimal incision and precision also support the growth of the North America dermatology devices market. The Asia-Pacific and South America, Middle-East and Africa dermatology devices market are identified as a lucrative market owing to factors such as growing demand for low cost devices and key players establishing their presence in these markets lured by rising number of people suffering from skin disorders.

What does the report include?

• The study on the global dermatology devices market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of devices and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

• Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

• The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

