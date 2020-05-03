Global Diving Equipment Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Diving Equipment Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Diving Equipment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

On the basis of type, the diving equipment market has been segmented into rebreather, cylinder and propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. The rebreather segment is estimated to lead the diving equipment market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the usage of this equipment in two major application areas, namely, commercial and defense; and the fact that it can provide air under high pressure underwater. The exposure suit segment is expected to lead the diving equipment market during the forecast period, owing to need of changing these suits frequently as these suits have short life cycle. Moreover, damages caused by harsh environments underwater also result in frequent replacement of these suits.

This growth can be attributed to the rise in the average income of the people, especially in emerging economies, such as India and Vietnam. The dive tourism, particularly in the European region, is also a key factor fueling the growth of the diving equipment market.

The global Diving Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diving Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diving Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International, Inc.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG and Co. KGAA

Cobham PLC.

Divex Ltd.

Aqua Lung International

Submarine Manufacturing and Products Ltd

Underwater Kinetics

Apollo Military

Henderson Aquatics

Atlantis Dive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Recreational Diving

Clearance Diving

Saturation Diving

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Naval Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Other Industries

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Diving Equipment Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Diving Equipment Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Diving Equipment Market.

Key Diving Equipment market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

