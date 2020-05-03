Global DVD and BD-DVD Player Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

DVD (“digital versatile disc” or “digital video disc”) is a digital optical disc storage format. The medium can store any kind of digital data and is widely used for software and other computer files as well as video programs watched using DVD players. DVDs offer higher storage capacity than compact discs while having the same dimensions.

BD-DVD Disc (BD, BRD) is a digital optical disc data storage format. It was designed to supersede the DVD format, in that it is capable of storing high-definition video resolution (1080p). BDs use a blue-violet laser that has a shorter wavelength compare to a red laser. This allows BDs to store data more precisely using less space.

These days, all eyes are on video. As the switch is made from analog to digital technology, the market is quickly expanding beyond traditional televisions, DVDs, and camcorders to include flat-screen and high-definition digital televisions, personal video recorders (PVRs), elaborate home theater systems, home satellite systems, set-top Internet access devices designed to bring interactivity to the television, and cell phones and other handheld devices that can download, store, and play video. Key players include Matsushita (Panasonic), Philips (Magnavox), Sony, Thompson (RCA), TiVo, and Microsoft (WebTV).

BD-DVD Player product market has a larger space, basically presenting products to high-end development direction, high-end products have great market demand. Grasp the advanced technology market, local enterprises to increase R & D efforts, to produce more high-end products. Although the competition problem, due to the global economic recovery trend, investors are still optimistic on this field; there will be more new investment into the area.

According to this study, over the next five years the DVD and BD-DVD Player market will register a -29.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 80 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DVD and BD-DVD Player business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DVD and BD-DVD Player market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the DVD and BD-DVD Player value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

BD Player

DVD Player

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony

Sumsung

Pansonic

Pioneer

LG

Philips

Toshiba

HUALU

GIEC

Seastar

QiSheng

OPPO

Baru

Bevix

Viewlab

TOC Points Includes:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global DVD and BD-DVD Player by Players

4 DVD and BD-DVD Player by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….Continued

