Global Edge Computing Market 2019, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Forecast by 2026
Factors such as rising number of intelligent applications, increase of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and growing adoption of smartphones, smart watches, and intelligent wearable devices are propelling the market growth. However, insufficient production standards, interoperability issues and safety and privacy enterprises related to edge computing are hindering the market. Moreover, growing high amounts of data and increase of real-time computing and arrival of the 5g network provides ample opportunities for the market.
Edge Computing is a system to handle cloud computing via analyzing and processing the information at the edge of the network. Edge computing offers data analytics and data insights directly materialize towards the deployed machines to support data computing at the edges of a network. The real-time analytics runs at a variety of levels which include at the edge sensor, controller, gateway, infrastructure machine, and surrounded by on-premise appliances or in the cloud.
By technology, fog computing moreover identified as fog networking or fogging, is a distributed computing infrastructure into which data, compute, storage and applications are circulated in the most logical, well-organized position among the data source and the cloud. Fog computing basically enhance cloud computing and services towards the edge of the network, bringing the advantages and authority of the cloud nearer to where information is produced and acted upon.
By regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increase in technological advancement and government leadership to encourage digitization over businesses through an objective to develop resources plus growing productivity in the emerging nations.
Some of the key players in Edge Computing Market include Nokia Networks, Dell Inc., Sixsq, Vasona Networks, Inc., Saguna networks ltd, Xiotech, Mirror Image Internet, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FogHorn Systems, Vapor Io , Aricent, Machineshop , ADLINK Technology Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric and Intel Corporation.
Components Covered:
Gateways
Platform
Hardware
Micro Data Centers
Solution
Software
Services
Organizations sizes Covered:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Deployments Covered:
On-Cloud
On-Premise
Technologies Covered:
Fog Computing
Mobile Edge Computing
Applications Covered:
Data Caching
Location Services
Optimized Local Content
Smart Cities
Video Analytics
Environmental Monitoring
Augmented Reality
IOT
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Healthcare
Government and Public
Energy and Utilities
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation
Media and Entertainment
Telecom and IT
Surveillance
Gaming
Education
Automotive
Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Major Point from Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Edge Computing Market, By Component
6 Global Edge Computing Market, By Organization Size
7 Global Edge Computing Market, By Deployment
8 Global Edge Computing Market, By Technology
9 Global Edge Computing Market, By Application
10 Global Edge Computing Market, By End User
11 Global Edge Computing Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Nokia Networks
13.2 Dell Inc.
13.3 Sixsq
13.4 Vasona Networks, Inc.
13.5 Saguna networks ltd
13.6 Xiotech
13.7 Mirror Image Internet
13.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.
13.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
13.11 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
13.12 FogHorn Systems
13.13 Vapor Io
13.14 Aricent
13.15 Machineshop
13.16 ADLINK Technology Inc.
13.17 Amazon.com, Inc.,
13.18 Microsoft Corporation
13.19 General Electric
13.20 Intel Corporation
