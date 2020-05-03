Global Edge Computing Market 2019, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Forecast by 2026

Factors such as rising number of intelligent applications, increase of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and growing adoption of smartphones, smart watches, and intelligent wearable devices are propelling the market growth. However, insufficient production standards, interoperability issues and safety and privacy enterprises related to edge computing are hindering the market. Moreover, growing high amounts of data and increase of real-time computing and arrival of the 5g network provides ample opportunities for the market.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2132315

Edge Computing is a system to handle cloud computing via analyzing and processing the information at the edge of the network. Edge computing offers data analytics and data insights directly materialize towards the deployed machines to support data computing at the edges of a network. The real-time analytics runs at a variety of levels which include at the edge sensor, controller, gateway, infrastructure machine, and surrounded by on-premise appliances or in the cloud.

By technology, fog computing moreover identified as fog networking or fogging, is a distributed computing infrastructure into which data, compute, storage and applications are circulated in the most logical, well-organized position among the data source and the cloud. Fog computing basically enhance cloud computing and services towards the edge of the network, bringing the advantages and authority of the cloud nearer to where information is produced and acted upon.

By regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increase in technological advancement and government leadership to encourage digitization over businesses through an objective to develop resources plus growing productivity in the emerging nations.

Some of the key players in Edge Computing Market include Nokia Networks, Dell Inc., Sixsq, Vasona Networks, Inc., Saguna networks ltd, Xiotech, Mirror Image Internet, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FogHorn Systems, Vapor Io , Aricent, Machineshop , ADLINK Technology Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric and Intel Corporation.

Components Covered:

Gateways

Platform

Hardware

Micro Data Centers

Solution

Software

Services

Organizations sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployments Covered:

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Technologies Covered:

Fog Computing

Mobile Edge Computing

Applications Covered:

Data Caching

Location Services

Optimized Local Content

Smart Cities

Video Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Augmented Reality

IOT

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Healthcare

Government and Public

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Surveillance

Gaming

Education

Automotive

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

To Make an Enquiry on [email protected] http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2132315

Major Point from Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Edge Computing Market, By Component

6 Global Edge Computing Market, By Organization Size

7 Global Edge Computing Market, By Deployment

8 Global Edge Computing Market, By Technology

9 Global Edge Computing Market, By Application

10 Global Edge Computing Market, By End User

11 Global Edge Computing Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Nokia Networks

13.2 Dell Inc.

13.3 Sixsq

13.4 Vasona Networks, Inc.

13.5 Saguna networks ltd

13.6 Xiotech

13.7 Mirror Image Internet

13.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.

13.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

13.11 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.12 FogHorn Systems

13.13 Vapor Io

13.14 Aricent

13.15 Machineshop

13.16 ADLINK Technology Inc.

13.17 Amazon.com, Inc.,

13.18 Microsoft Corporation

13.19 General Electric

13.20 Intel Corporation

Browse full [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/edge-computing-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]