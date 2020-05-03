Global Foliar Feeding Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Foliar Feeding Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid fertilizer directly to their leaves. Plants are able to absorb essential elements through their leaves. The absorption takes place through their stomata and also through their epidermis. Transport is usually faster through the stomata, but total absorption may be as great through the epidermis. Plants are also able to absorb nutrients through their bark.

The European region is the largest consumer of foliar feeding across the globe. However, the foliar feeding market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Limited availability of agricultural land and high demand for food are expected to drive the demand for efficient fertilizers in this region. foliar feeding fertilizers have significant advantages that include easy application, uniform distribution of nutrients to crops, and limited labor costs. All these advantages make foliar feeding fertilizers a suitable product for horticultural crops, field crops, and turfs and ornamentals.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Eurochem Group

Nutrien

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International

Israel Chemical

Mosaic

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals

Coromandel

Tribodyn

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer

Haifa Chemicals

Segment by Type

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassic

Micronutrients

Segment by Application

Horticultural Crops

Field Crops

Turfs and Ornamentals

Others

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Foliar Feeding?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Foliar Feeding?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Foliar Feeding?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Foliar Feeding?

