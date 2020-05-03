Global Fungicides Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights
The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 22.06 billion by 2025, from USD 15.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, Monsanto Company, Syngenta, UPLBayer, FMC Corporation, LANXESS Americas, Dow AgroSciences, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, ADAMA India Private Limited, United Phosphorus Inc, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Chemtura Corporation, American Vanguard Safety, BioWorks Inc.
- Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.
- Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers
Market Recent Growth
- In 2017 Arysta LifeScience, a Platform Specialty Products Company, collaborated with DuPont. Arysta LifeScience will supply to DuPont Crop Protection an innovative fungicide technology with the focus on corn and soybean seed applied products.
- Increasing awareness about the advantages of fungicides among farmers across the world is a major factor for the market growth.
- Bio-based fungicides are opening new opportunity for the fungicide market.
- Growing profits in organic-based farming are influencing farmers to look towards the synthetic chemical alternatives to control plant health problems.
Market Segmentation: Global Fungicide Market
On the basis of mode of application global fungicide market is segmented into
- Foliar Spray,
- Soil Treatment,
- Post-Harvest, and
- Seed Treatment
On the basis of crop type global fungicide market is segmented into
- cereals & grains ,
- oilseeds & pulses,
- fruits & vegetables, other crop types
On the basis of form global fungicide market is segmented into
- Liquid Form,
- Water-Dispersible Granule,
- Wettable Powder
On the basis of type global fungicide market is segmented into
- Benzimidazoles,
- Dithiocarbamates,
- Phenylamides,
- Chloronitriles,
- Strobilurins,
- Triazoles and Others
Liquid form is further sub segmented into
- Emulsifiable Concentrate,
- Suspension Concentrate, and
- Soluble Liquid Concentrate
Based on geography the global fungicide market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and,
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
