Global Fungicides Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 22.06 billion by 2025, from USD 15.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Global fungicides Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps to understand the market scenario at macro and micro levels. It also provides explicit information in the current and recent years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all other important market activities. The Global fungicides Market analysis report includes a detailed analysis of the Global fungicides Market value chain.

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 22.06 billion by 2025, from USD 15.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Players/Companies: Global fungicides Market

Company profiled in this report:

BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, Monsanto Company, Syngenta, UPLBayer, FMC Corporation, LANXESS Americas, Dow AgroSciences, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, ADAMA India Private Limited, United Phosphorus Inc, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Chemtura Corporation, American Vanguard Safety, BioWorks Inc.

Market Recent Growth

In 2017 Arysta LifeScience, a Platform Specialty Products Company, collaborated with DuPont. Arysta LifeScience will supply to DuPont Crop Protection an innovative fungicide technology with the focus on corn and soybean seed applied products.

Increasing awareness about the advantages of fungicides among farmers across the world is a major factor for the market growth.

Bio-based fungicides are opening new opportunity for the fungicide market.

Growing profits in organic-based farming are influencing farmers to look towards the synthetic chemical alternatives to control plant health problems.

Market Segmentation: Global Fungicide Market

On the basis of mode of application global fungicide market is segmented into

Foliar Spray,

Soil Treatment,

Post-Harvest, and

Seed Treatment

On the basis of crop type global fungicide market is segmented into

cereals & grains ,

oilseeds & pulses,

fruits & vegetables, other crop types

On the basis of form global fungicide market is segmented into

Liquid Form,

Water-Dispersible Granule,

Wettable Powder

On the basis of type global fungicide market is segmented into

Benzimidazoles,

Dithiocarbamates,

Phenylamides,

Chloronitriles,

Strobilurins,

Triazoles and Others

Liquid form is further sub segmented into

Emulsifiable Concentrate,

Suspension Concentrate, and

Soluble Liquid Concentrate

Based on geography the global fungicide market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

