Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) Market 2019-2025: Industry Trends and Future Development

The "Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End-users" report provides a detailed overview of the major factors impacting the global market with the market share analysis and revenues of various sub segments

“Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) Market 2019” report gives distinctive insights worldwide market competition for Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL). Focusing on objectives of this report is to categorize dynamics of the market and to supply latest updates like mergers and acquisitions, numerous technological developments, new entrants within the market, that create an impression on totally different segments of the Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) market.

About the Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) Market:

The global geosynthetic clay liner market revenue is projected to reach USD 516.7 million by 2025 as a result of the obligatory use of the material in containment and landfill operations. Rising construction activities in emerging economies coupled with increasing population are rapidly increasing the generation of waste. Owing to this, governing bodies are substituting old-style dumping methods with sustainable alternatives, hence, driving the global geosynthetic clay liner market growth.

Top Key Players of Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) market

GSE Holdings, Colloid Environmental Technologies, Climax synthetics, Layfield Group, Polyfabrics Australia, Geosyntec Consultants, Huesker, Terrafix, Gorantla Geosynthetics, GeoTech Systems

Scope of the Report (Overlook 2019-2025):

Bentonite’s low permeability and high swelling capacity coupled with long lasting resistance of geotextiles make it a viable choice over traditional compacted clay liners, which in turn, is the driving the global geosynthetic clay liner market size. Increasing attractiveness of geotextile as a cost-saving substitute for traditional construction raw materials, such as sand and stone is providing geotextiles and GCLs an enormous growth potential across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing shortage of these minerals in the coming decades coupled with increasing transportation cost due to long distances between gravel pit and construction site is likely to further provide an impetus to the global geotextiles market, in turn, augmenting the growth of the global geosynthetic clay liner industry over the foreseeable future.

At present, globally generated municipal solid waste (MSW) stands around 1.3 billion tons per day and is estimated to reach 2.2 billion tons per year by 2025. Furthermore, per capita waste generation that stands around 1.2 kg per person in 2017 and is projected to account for 1.42 kg per person in the next 10 to 15 years, influencing the use of hydraulic barriers, typically bentonite and other low permeable materials.

Favorable characteristics of GCL includes an easy installation that reduces the adverse effects of climate on construction quality. GCLs do not weigh as much as traditional compacted clay hence eliminating the need for heavy equipment fleets and excess fuel consumption. GCLs are environmentally friendly and results in low noise and air pollution. These advantages of the materials are expected to drive the global geosynthetic clay liner market demand over the forecast period.

China is the major influencer behind the waste generation in Asia Pacific and accounts for nearly 70% of the regional total. Thus, Asia Pacific accounts for a major market revenue share in the global geosynthetic clay liner market and China accounting for over 50% of the market revenue and volume share in 2017. In China, the application of GCL in landfill stood around 45% in 2017 and is the fastest growing application over the foreseeable future.

Countries with high income are the key potential geographies for the development of the geosynthetic clay liner market in accordance with the fact that higher the income level and rate of development, the greater is the amount of waste generated. Furthermore, another factor supporting the geosynthetic clay liner market in landfill application is the increasing population. Hence, even if the per capita waste generation is reduced, the sum of overall waste generation is expected to increase. Such circumstances are likely to provide additional growth impetus to the already attractive geosynthetic clay liner industry over the projected period.

Key segments of the global geosynthetic clay liner market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Million square meters)

• Containment & Waste Water Treatment

• Landfill

• Roadways & Civil Construction

• Others

Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Million square meters)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Global Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Overview, By Application

5. Global Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Overview, By Region

6. Company Profiles

What does the report include?

• The global geosynthetic clay liner market study provides an in-depth analysis of the application.

• Drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market have been covered in the study

• The study covers the different aspects of the value chain, Porters Five Forces, and vendor landscape analysis

• The global geosynthetic clay liner market report covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment on the basis of application

• Historical, current and forecast market data is provided for all the segments on a country basis

• The study includes detailed profiles of key participants of the market based on product offerings, geographical presence, financial performance, and the recent initiatives

