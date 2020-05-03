Global GPS Tracking Device Market Forecasts 2018-2024: Advancement in the Software is a Major Driver – Key Players are Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd

The GPS Tracking Device Market report is a proficient and deep dive study on the GPS Tracking Device Market current state also focuses on the major drivers, GPS Tracking Device strategies and impressive growth of the key players. Worldwide GPS Tracking Device Industry also offers granular study of the dynamics, revenue, segmentation, share forecasts and allows you to take better business decision. The report serves vital statistics on the GPS Tracking Device stature of the GPS Tracking Device leading manufacturers and is a important source of guidance and advice for companies and individuals involved in the GPS Tracking Device industry.

Global GPS Tracking Device Market By Type (Standalone Tracker, PBD Device, Advance Tracker) By Deployment type (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo and Container, Others), By Application (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global GPS Tracking Device Market accounted to USD XX billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Commercial Vehicles increment leading to large supply of GPS system

Smaller Size, Longer Life, and High ROI

Low Prices

Several Environmental Factors Leads to Poor User Experience

Advancement in the Software

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in GPS Tracking Device Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the GPS Tracking Device Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of GPS Tracking Device Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global GPS Tracking Device Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of GPS Tracking Device Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the GPS Tracking Device Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Major Market Competitors:

Calamp Corporation,

Sierra Wireless, Inc.,

Orbocomm Inc.,

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd,

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd,

Laird PLC.,

Tomtom International Bv,

MeitrackGroup,

Teltonika UAB,

Atrack Technology Inc.,

Trackimo LLC,Geotab Inc.,

Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co., Ltd,

Xirgo Technologies, Inc.,

Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd.,

Ruptela UAB, Spy tech, Inc.,

Verizon Wireless among others.

In 2018, Volkswagen sign a deal with Sierra wireless Inc. to use the GPS tracking devices in their cars.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Competitive Analysis:

GPS Tracking Device Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

