Global Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Hydro turbine generator unit is refers to the generating equipment which converts hydro-energy into electrical energy. It is the main power equipment to generate electric energy in hydropower plants. Hydro turbine generator unit mainly consist of the hydro turbine and generator. The role of the turbine is to transform the energy of water into mechanical energy that will make the generator spin. The generator transforms the mechanical energy into electricity.

The major production regions of hydro turbine generator unit products are China, North America, South America and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of global total. The major output regions are also those areas. Among of these regions, South America and China are the largest regional of new installed capacity, while Europe and North America is mainly used for upgrade of old equipment.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese hydro turbine generator unit Industry has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, except for Harbin Electric and Dongfang Electric, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8940 million by 2024, from US$ 7320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydro Turbine Generator Unit business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Andritz

Alstom(GE)

Voith

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Dongfang Electric

Power Machines

Hitachi Mitsubishi

IMPSA

Zhefu

CME

BHEL

Tianfa

Gilkes

Tianbao

This study considers the Hydro Turbine Generator Unit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pelton Turbine

Turgo Turbine

Crossflow Turbine

Francis Turbine

Kaplan Turbine

Diagonal Turbine

Tubular Turbine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Impulse Turbines

Reaction Turbines

TOC Points Includes:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Unit by Players

4 Hydro Turbine Generator Unit by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….Continued

