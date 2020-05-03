Global Industrial Pc Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

An industrial PC is a PC-based computing platform for industrial applications. Sometimes, industrial PC is abbreviated as IPC.

The large demand from downstream application fields, such medical, industrial automation and electric power and energy, drives industrial PC industry developing.

As the higher price and gross profit of high-class products, in the future, manufacturers will invest much more on R&D to strength their competitiveness. In addition, because of the high profit in the manufacture and sales of industrial PCs, there will be more and more investors enter into this industry.

In the next years, it is estimated that industrial PC industry will continue developing at 2.5% ~ 5.5% growth rates and this industry is promising.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial PC market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial PC business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Advantech

Adlinktech

Siemens

EVOC

Norco

Contec

Anovo

AAEON

Axiomtek

B&R Automation

This study considers the Industrial PC value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Panel IPC

Rackmount IPC

Box IPC

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Other

